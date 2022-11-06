Himachal Pradesh: BJP Releases Two 11 Commitments Manifestoes, Promises Uniform Civil Code

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday, November 6, released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections which will be held on November 12. Nadda was joined by CM Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, and other party leaders.

JP Nadda released the party's manifesto-- ' BJP Sankalp Patra 2022' for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and highlighted BJP's 11 commitments in it. "This 'Sankalp Patra' stands on 11 commitments. These commitments will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, give justice to govt employees and take forward religious tourism," JP Nadda said at the release of BJP's manifesto.

BJP releases manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022

Speaking about the manifesto, Nadda said that the BJP-led government in the hill state will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Adding further he said that a committee of experts will be formed and UCC will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh on the basis of the report from this committee.

"The BJP Govt will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) into the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose & UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report," Nadda said.

11 commitments of the BJP through its manifesto

The BJP government will bring a uniform civil code to Himachal Pradesh. Under the Mukhyamanatri Annadata Samman Nidhi, Rs 3,000 more will be added to the Prime Minister's Samman Nidhi. Over 8 lakhs job opportunities will be provided in Himachal Pradesh in a phased manner. This will include govt jobs and works underway in the economic zone. To ensure connectivity of all villages, all-weather roads will be built in every village in the state, with an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore. 'Shakti' programme will be launched under which Rs 12,000 crores will be spent over 10 years duration to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. The GST (Goods and Services Tax) payment on the material used by the farmer for apple packing will be at 12% and additional GST will be paid by the state government. Five new medical colleges will be opened. Mobile clinics will be doubled in every assembly constituency to ensure that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits. For youth, 'Him Startup Scheme' will be launched with a corpus fund of 900 crores to promote the startup in Himachal Pradesh. Ex-gratia to martyrs' families will be increased. Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and their illegal usage will be stopped.

Separate 11 commitments for women's empowerment