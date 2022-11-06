Himachal Pradesh: BJP Releases Two 11 Commitments Manifestoes, Promises Uniform Civil Code

Quick links:
Image: twitter/@BJP4India
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday, November 6, released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections which will be held on November 12. Nadda was joined by CM Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, and other party leaders.
JP Nadda released the party's manifesto-- ' BJP Sankalp Patra 2022' for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and highlighted BJP's 11 commitments in it. "This 'Sankalp Patra' stands on 11 commitments. These commitments will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, give justice to govt employees and take forward religious tourism," JP Nadda said at the release of BJP's manifesto.
भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda शिमला, हिमाचल प्रदेश में भाजपा संकल्प पत्र 2022 का विमोचन करते हुए।#BJPVijaySankalp pic.twitter.com/YC1GxI8CJR— BJP (@BJP4India) November 6, 2022
Speaking about the manifesto, Nadda said that the BJP-led government in the hill state will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Adding further he said that a committee of experts will be formed and UCC will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh on the basis of the report from this committee.
#BREAKING | BJP will conduct a survey, Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and their illegal usages will be stopped: BJP national president JP Nadda releases party's manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Elections - https://t.co/23VSGRA04Y pic.twitter.com/bfkP9g6VDE— Republic (@republic) November 6, 2022
