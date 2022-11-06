Last Updated:

Himachal Pradesh: BJP Releases Two 11 Commitments Manifestoes, Promises Uniform Civil Code

JP Nadda on Sunday, November 6, released the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections which will be held on November 12

Ajay Sharma
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday, November 6, released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections which will be held on November 12. Nadda was joined by CM Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, and other party leaders.

JP Nadda released the party's manifesto-- ' BJP Sankalp Patra 2022' for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and highlighted BJP's 11 commitments in it. "This 'Sankalp Patra' stands on 11 commitments. These commitments will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, give justice to govt employees and take forward religious tourism," JP Nadda said at the release of BJP's manifesto. 

BJP releases manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022

Speaking about the manifesto, Nadda said that the BJP-led government in the hill state will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Adding further he said that a committee of experts will be formed and UCC will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh on the basis of the report from this committee.

"The BJP Govt will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) into the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose & UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report," Nadda said. 

11 commitments of the BJP through its manifesto

  1. The BJP government will bring a uniform civil code to Himachal Pradesh.

  2. Under the Mukhyamanatri Annadata Samman Nidhi, Rs 3,000 more will be added to the Prime Minister's Samman Nidhi.
  3. Over 8 lakhs job opportunities will be provided in Himachal Pradesh in a phased manner. This will include govt jobs and works underway in the economic zone.
  4. To ensure connectivity of all villages, all-weather roads will be built in every village in the state, with an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore.
  5. 'Shakti' programme will be launched under which Rs 12,000 crores will be spent over 10 years duration to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples.
  6. The GST (Goods and Services Tax) payment on the material used by the farmer for apple packing will be at 12% and additional GST will be paid by the state government.
  7. Five new medical colleges will be opened.
  8. Mobile clinics will be doubled in every assembly constituency to ensure that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits.
  9. For youth, 'Him Startup Scheme' will be launched with a corpus fund of 900 crores to promote the startup in Himachal Pradesh.
  10. Ex-gratia to martyrs' families will be increased.
  11. Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and their illegal usage will be stopped.

Separate 11 commitments for women's empowerment

  1. Girls from the BPL families will be given Rs 51,000 on their marriage.
  2. Girls from classes 6 to 12 will be given cycles and scooties to those who are doing higher studies.
  3. Govt will give interest-free loans for the construction of homestays for women.
  4. Rs 25,000 will be given for the care of mothers and newborns.
  5. Under 'Devi Annapurna Yojana', free 3 LPG cylinders will be given to the household women on margin.
  6. Rs 2,500 will be given to the 5,000 toppers of class 12th.
  7. In every 12 districts, 2 girls' hostels will be constructed.
  8. 33% reservation in the govt jobs for women.
  9. Will enroll women above 30 years of age from poor families under Atal Pension Yojana.
  10. Establish an easy system of procurement and distribution of cattle feed from fair-price shops.
  11. For the treatment of diseases not covered by the Himcare card, women will be given Stree Shakti Card.
