With just a week left for the Himachal Pradesh election, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur delved into BJP's prospects in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. To begin with, he expressed satisfaction with the pace of development during his tenure notwithstanding the challenges during the COVID-19 period. He also asserted that HP was the first state in the country to administer the first and second doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine to its adult population. Dismissing the threat posed by Congress and AAP, he predicted that BJP will win more seats than its 2017 tally.

HP CM Jairam Thakur said, "In our 5-year tenure, we ran schemes and tried to do everything possible for the development of Himachal Pradesh. However, our work was affected by the COVID period. But if we look at the overall 5-year tenure, people say that the work that happened now didn't happen in the normal tenure of earlier CMs. This is a big message in itself. I have toured all 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. Every constituency saw the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth Rs.300 crore, Rs.400 crore and Rs.500 crore. We did not let the pace of development get impacted despite COVID."

"The PM has such an emotional connection with Himachal. Even today, I have not gone to many places where he has gone on foot when he used to work for the organization. Even today, there are many people whom I don't know but Modi Ji takes their names and asks where they are, how is their family and how is their health. In the 5-year tenure, the PM visiting Himachal 9 times sends a message about the emotional relationship he has established with the people of Himachal," he noted, explaining PM Modi's relationship with the people of the state.

#RepublicExclusive | Himachal wants to walk hand in hand with PM Modi and have a double engine govt: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur to Republic. Watch - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/U10WiSn0dJ — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2022

'People want double-engine government'

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly whereas Congress was reduced to a mere 21 seats. On this occasion, Thakur cautioned Congress against banking on the state following its tradition of voting out the incumbent government and cited the examples of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh where BJP broke a similar jinx. He opined, "In life, there is a time when tradition changes. This time, the voice of the people is that Himachal wants to go with Modi Ji and a double-engine government".

Attacking Congress further, he added, "Some people in the second-rung leadership of Congress are coming here. No one knows when they come and go. Rahul Gandhi has embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and here, it is Congress Chodo Yatra. In Himachal Pradesh, 4 working presidents were appointed to aid the Congress chief Pratibha Singh. Two of them joined BJP. For any political party, the election is the top priority. Maybe Congress asked Rahul Gandhi not to come here as it will suffer here and sent him on the Yatra. Other Congress leaders will also go on a similar Yatra after the Gujarat and Himachal results".

Commenting on AAP's impact, the HP CM affirmed, "When they won in Punjab, they were enthusiastic about winning in Himachal. Himachal has a set trend where people don't give importance to a third party. I said that Himachal is a hill state and they will run out of breath while climbing the mountain and return mid-way. This happened. Initially, they conducted programmes at 2-4 places. After that, they stopped coming to Himachal. Now the candidates which they have declared are not stepping out to campaign. Official candidates of their party withdrew their candidature."

On this occasion, Thakur also indicated that his government will implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state if BJP is re-elected in the Himachal Pradesh election. He revealed, "We have deliberated on this seriously. We are going forward in that direction. I have asked for a draft to be prepared". While Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12, the counting of votes is scheduled for December 8.