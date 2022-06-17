Himachal Pradesh CM Condemns Agnipath Protests; 'political Fronts Trying To Create Unrest'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday condemned the misinformed protests on the Agnipath scheme, alleging that political parties were trying to "ruin the atmosphere" of the nation. Highlighting the benefits that the 'Agniveers' would be able to reap from the scheme, the Himachal Pradesh CM asserted that the move will fulfil the dreams of all those youth who want to serve in the Armed Forces.

"I believe political parties are trying to ruin the atmosphere. Protests have erupted, the scheme has just been announced and its concept has been shared with the country. This scheme will help many youths fulfil their dream to serve the nation with patriotism. That is the main point," Thakur told reporters.

"Along with this employment is another big benefit. After 4 years, 25% will be inducted, and others can choose to serve in the Army or not. They will also have employment benefits in several other departments. Just plainly opposing it is not right. Understand it once. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put this concept forward for the youth. The Opposition should stay away from politics on this matter," he added.

Protests grip 10 states; Centre busts myths around Agnipath scheme

Despite the government allaying fears concerning the Agnipath scheme, aggressive protests caused by widespread disinformation were witnessed across states on Friday, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment programme. Incidents of violence, vandalism, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel were seen in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana. In states like Bihar and Telangana, shocking arson was witnessed with protestors torching train after train, looting from the cash counter, and blocking traffic and a school bus to mark their protest.

This came even as the Centre, in a big move decided to increase the eligible age of 'Agniveers' from 21 years to 23 years to induct more youth into the Armed Forces. The government has also debunked concerns and the myths about the scheme and had assured post-retirement benefits to Agniveers.

Moreover, soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors. The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.