Himachal Pradesh CM Confident Of BJP Returning To Power, ‘Will Again Form Government’

Ahead of the counting day (December 8), for the votes polled for Himachal Pradesh on November 12, the state Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed confidence about the prediction of the exit polls about BJP’s win and said the party will form the government in the state.

Notably, in Himachal Pradesh, the people have not voted back any party to power for the second time, since its formation in 1971. The state recorded a 74.05 voting percentage in the assembly elections held on November 12.

‘BJP will form the government': CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh’s CM Thakur said, “All exit polls indicate a win for BJP in Himachal Pradesh. We will again form government in the state.”

All exit polls indicate a win for BJP in Himachal Pradesh. We will again form government in the State: CM Jairam Thakur at Shimla



The counting of votes in the Himachal Pradesh elections will be held tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/64MQ2uleaX — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

On the contrary, Congress claimed the grand old party will come to power in the state. Speaking to the media on Monday, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who was the chairman of the party's Campaign Committee in the state said, "I can say with a guarantee that a Congress government will be formed in Himachal Pradesh will a full majority. This claim is based on our field report. There are leaders and workers in Assembly seats. After holding deliberations with them, (I think that) the Congress party is not only forming the government with a full majority but is also gearing towards a landslide victory."

#HimachalPradesh | Congress will be forming govt with majority in state & will move towards a landslide victory on December 8. BJP will gate less than 20 seats. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's strategy mobilised our cadre. All BJP ministers losing election: SS Sukhu, Congress#ExitPolls pic.twitter.com/Y4HrqpGqgI — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Himachal Pradesh 2017 polls

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, while BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member assembly, Congress was reduced to 21 seats but won the bypoll of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai in 2021.

AAP has tried to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

According to the P-MARQ Exit Poll prediction, the ruling party BJP is set to win 34-39 seats, Congress is poised to win in 28-33 constituencies. Moreover, the vote share gap between the two parties is just about 2%. AAP may get 1 seat, as per the poll. Independents are projected to get 1-4 seats and can hold the key in the scenario of a hung assembly.

IMAGE: Twitter/@jairamthakurbjp