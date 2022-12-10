Himachal Pradesh CM Designate And Others Meet Governor; Stake Claim To Form Government

After the official announcement by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, state party chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders on Saturday, December 10, met Himachal Pradesh Governor RV Arlekar at Raj Bhawan to stake claim to form the Government in the state.

After meeting the Governor, they also met former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur at the CM's residence in Shimla. Pratibha Singh, who was also one of the contenders for the top post, was visibly upset during both meetings.

Hours ago, some of Pratibha Singh's supporters raised slogans stating 'Congress High Command is sold out' in order to express their anger over Pratibha Singh not being picked for the CM post. They have firmly demanded that the party should reconsider their decision and pick Pratibha as the next CM.

However, they do not have a problem with Mukesh Agnihotri being picked as the Deputy CM and are happy about Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya being picked for a ministerial post. The supporters were also seen blocking cars outside the hotel, despite heavy police deployment.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu new Himachal CM

Ironically, Sukhu was picked for the CM post moments after he stated that he is not in the race for CM chair and has never desired the post, adding that he is an honest Congress worker and will abide by the party’s decision. Sukhu served as the campaign committee chairman for the Assembly election.

“I was never in the race, neither yesterday nor today nor even in the future. I am a Congress worker and have always worked as a party worker. I have never desired a post. Congress had made me state party chief. The party gave me a lot and it's my duty to abide by their order,” Sukhu said.

He further added, "Himachal Pradesh will have the most stable government of Congress. Apart from the 40 party MLAs, three more MLAs have extended their support to us. We will form a government with 43 MLAs. Congress is standing strong. It is now possible that 7-8 MLAs of BJP might join Congress."