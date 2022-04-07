Himachal Pradesh CM Dismisses AAP's Claims Of Replacement, Quells Rejig Speculations

Dismissing the claims made by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday quelled allegations of the BJP replacing him with Union Minister Anurag Thakur ahead of the assembly polls. Stirring a controversy, earlier in the day, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia made tall claims that the BJP was mulling over replacing the incumbent CM with the party’s popular leader from the state - Anurag Thakur, to escape anti-incumbency in the forthcoming polls.

Sisodia had alleged that the saffron party is mulling over taking the decision as it is being cautious of AAP’s growing popularity in the state. “We have learnt from very reliable sources that the BJP wants to replace Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with Anurag Thakur as it is scared of the popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and his model of governance in Delhi,” Sisodia had claimed earlier in the day.

Jairam Thakur dismisses AAP's rejig claims

Sisodia went on to say, “People of Himachal Pradesh are disappointed with the Jai Ram Thakur administration, who has completely failed, and hence, they want to give their mandate to AAP in the assembly polls.” Further advocating the saffron party, AAP leader quipped, “Changing faces ahead of elections will not help the BJP hide the failures of its government in the state.”

“The Aam Aadmi Party will form its government winning elections in Himachal Pradesh, no matter what they (BJP) do now,” Sisodia proclaimed.

Deputy CM's comments came a day after AAP Supremo Kejriwal and newly inducted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann kickstarted the party’s campaign in the hilly state with their ‘Tiranga Yatra Rally.’

BJP considering Cabinet rejig after bypoll defeat?

Sisodia’s statement has ignited the rumours surrounding a possible Cabinet rejig in the state. Rumours are rife that the ruling party is deliberating on making organizational changes in the state as they have read the writing on the wall after the by-poll debacle.

Last year, BJP had lost three assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat to Congress in the by-elections. Mandi Lok Sabha's seat won by the Ex-CM Virbhadra Singh’s wife is the hometown of the incumbent CM Jairam Thakur. While questions are also being raised about two cabinet ministers who could not secure leads from their assembly segments in the bypolls. The bypoll defeat had alarmed the saffron party over possible fear of anti-incumbency; therefore, the party might consider removing ministers who failed to perform.

Image: ANI/ PTI