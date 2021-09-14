Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur Refutes 'baseless' Reports Of Leadership Change In State

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur refuted rumours of a change of leadership in the state after arriving in Delhi on Tuesday and said that his visit to Delhi was a scheduled organisational meeting.

CM Thakur, who has visited the national capital twice in the last month, denounced speculation of leadership changes as baseless. HP CM noted, "The talks are baseless. This is a scheduled program. It is a meeting of the organisation and I have come to participate in that meeting. This date was fixed 20 days ago and was a matter of routine. I have gone to meet the party's national president and senior leaders."

Himachal Pradesh CM sparks leadership change speculations

CM Thakur responded to a question over his meeting with Amit Shah by saying, "There are chances of meeting Amit Shah Ji but the time is not yet fixed."

This comes after Himachal Opposition Leader Mukesh Agnihotri claimed that he had read on social media that not five, but six chief ministers were to be replaced and that Jai Ram Thakur should save his seat.

Thakur responded to Congress's Vikramaditya Singh's claim that the BJP is planning to depose Himachal Chief Minister, saying, "Vikramaditya Singh is in a hurry. Now the family is going through a period of mourning. What should be said from the political point of view? He should have some patience. My party will take decisions."

HP CM Jairam Thakur visits Delhi

Although Thakur has denied the idea of a leadership change, his visit has fueled speculations of a change that is on the way in the state, as Thakur also visited the national capital on September 8. It has also been reported that the gathering would include a discussion about the Assembly elections set for next year.

Gujarat recently saw a leadership reshuffle, as Vijay Rupani resigned from his position as CM, and Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA from Ghatlodia constituency, take oath as the state's 17th chief minister, with Assembly elections slated for 2022. Rupani is the year's fourth Chief Minister to file his papers. Previously, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa resigned, as did two Uttarakhand chief ministers, Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Rawat.

