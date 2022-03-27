Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur Thanks PM Modi For Extending PM-GKAY Till September

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) for six more months (April-September) 2022 (Phase 6). The Cabinet had on March 26 approved the extension of the PM-GKAY until September 2022. The food security scheme launched in April 2020, in the pandemic period covers 80 crore beneficiaries in India.

भारतवर्ष का सामर्थ्य देश के एक-एक नागरिक की शक्ति में समाहित है। इस शक्ति को और मजबूती देने के लिए सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना को छह महीने और बढ़ाकर सितंबर 2022 तक जारी रखने का निर्णय लिया है। देश के 80 करोड़ से अधिक लोग पहले की तरह इसका लाभ उठा सकेंगे। pic.twitter.com/gasprUJIhK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2022

Sharing the details of the world's largest food security scheme, Jairam Thakur said, "The PM-GKAY has been under implementation since April 2020 as the largest food security programme in the world. Centre has spent approximately Rs 2.60 lakh crore so far and another Rs 80,000 crore would be spent over the next six months till September 2022 taking the total expenditure under the scheme to nearly Rs 3.40 lakh crore," the Chief Minister said in an official statement.

Additional benefits under the extended PM-GKAY

The Central government apart from extending the scheme has also announced more benefits. Accordingly, each beneficiary will get an additional 5kg ration per person per month over and above the current quota of ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). "Every poor household would get nearly double the normal quantity of ration," he informed.

The Phase 5 of PM-GKAY scheme was to end in March 2022. It may be recalled that the PM-GKAY has been under implementation since April 2020, as the largest food security programme in the world, according to the statement from the Government.

The Government has spent approximately Rs. 2.60 lakh crore so far and another Rs. 80,000 crore will be spent over the next six months till September 2022 taking the total expenditure under PM-GKAY to nearly Rs. 3.40 lakh crore. This will cover nearly 80 crore beneficiaries across India and would be fully funded by the Government of India.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly abated and economic activities are gathering momentum, this PM-GKAY extension would ensure that no poor household goes to bed without food during this time of recovery.

The benefit of the free ration can be availed through portability by any migrant labour or beneficiary under One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) plan from nearly 5 lakh ration shops across the country. So far, over 61 crore portability transactions have benefitted the beneficiaries away from their homes.

(Image: PTI)