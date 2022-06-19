Himachal Pradesh CM Lauds PM Modi Over Agnipath Scheme, Urges Protestors To Maintain Peace

Amid raging protests over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur welcomed the government’s call to introduce the new recruitment scheme and said the new Armed Forces recruitment system would bring opportunities for youths across the nation. Hailing PM Narendra Modi over the decision, CM Thakur said that the PM always ‘thinks about the youth’. The Himachal CM also slammed the opposition’s protest against the scheme and said that the ‘direction’ taken by them was ‘not appropriate’.

Speaking to the media at Dharamshala, CM Jai Ram Thakur urged the protestors to maintain peace and accept the scheme. “I welcome the decision of PM Modi regarding the Agnipath scheme. I feel the way the opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction, is not appropriate. It will be an opportunity for the youth across the nation,” CM Thakur said.

“I request to the youth that where the whole country has congratulated this decision and job opportunities on a large scale will be available through this medium. I urge everyone to maintain peace. PM Modi always thinks and does good about the youth,” he further added. Earlier, CM Thakur had condemned the misinformed protests on the Agnipath scheme, alleging that political parties were trying to "ruin the atmosphere" of the nation.

"I believe political parties are trying to ruin the atmosphere. Protests have erupted, the scheme has just been announced and its concept has been shared with the country. This scheme will help many youths fulfil their dream to serve the nation with patriotism. That is the main point," the Himachal Pradesh CM had told reporters on Friday.

Agnipath scheme

The Centre on Tuesday announced the scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. After the four-year term, 25% of the youths will be retained for regular service. The Centre has also increased the upper age limit of Agniveers to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment.

The government has assured that Agniveers who would wish not to continue or are not retained after four years of service will have an abundance of opportunities to start a business with the huge corpus funds they receive, complete further studies or join the police or Central Armed Forces where they will get priority. Despite the government allaying fears concerning the scheme, aggressive protests caused by widespread disinformation were witnessed across states on Saturday as well. Incidents of violence, vandalism, arson and stone-pelting were recorded in several areas with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment programme.

