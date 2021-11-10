Himachal Pradesh: CM Says ‘not Aware’ On Cabinet Reshuffle Speculations After Bypolls

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Tuesday put an end to the rising speculations of change in the leadership in the state by stating that he is not aware of any such decision of the Central leadership. The speculations were in circulation after BJP lost on all seats fought during bypolls to Congress.

Dismissing the claims of a speculated shift in the state’s administration, Jairam Thakur said that the central leadership has not made any such indications to him yet. However, he displayed his submission to the BJP top brass and said that the ‘central leadership’s decision will be accepted by all’ on the matter.

Himachal Pradesh CM says ‘not aware’ on speculations of cabinet reshuffle after bypolls

While refusing to comment any further on the issue, Himachal Pradesh CM absolved himself from the matter, however, he neither denied nor accepted the claims of a speculated Cabinet reshuffle or change in Chief ministerial position. “I don't want to say a lot about this. Central leadership's decision will be accepted by everyone. So far I've not received any such indication from them,” Jairam Thakur said while speaking to ANI.

He went on to say that he will seek the Centre's observation in the issue of governance and administration of the state. Thakur told ANI, “Still, I'll give them a report and discuss with them. Party will decide its next course after the review.”

The speculations of a cabinet reshuffle were prevailing since the BJP in the state lost all 4 seats in bypolls to Congress. To escape anti-incumbency ahead of the assembly elections next year, the BJP might want to deploy a new Chief Minister, just as it did in Gujarat and Uttarakhand.

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls

The bypolls were fought for three assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat, and in all constituencies, BJP candidates were defeated by Congress’. The BJP in the state has been assessing the reasons for its defeat in the bypolls and wants to put a fresh face ahead of assembly elections in 2022. Himachal Pradesh along with 13 other states went for bypolls on October 30, to which results were announced on November 2. The polls were fought in the Mandi parliamentary constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies. The results may be disappointing and crushing for the state BJP, however, they are a morale booster for Congress.

(Image: ANI/ PTI)