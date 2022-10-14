Himachal Pradesh DGP Orders To Seal State Borders For Fair Assembly Elections

The Himachal Pradesh Police chief on Friday ordered to seal the state borders to ensure free and fair Assembly polls, a statement issued here said.

The statement said DGP Sanjay Kundu ordered police officials to seal the state borders with Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to prevent movement of anti-social elements and transportation of cash, liquor and drugs.

Kundu issued the instructions after the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission on Friday.

The DGP said police personnel is deployed at each barrier and entry point on the state borders to prevent the movement of anti-social elements to ensure free and fair voting on November 12.

The DGP further directed that special attention be paid to the execution of non-bailable warrants, deposition of weapons in police stations, seizure of illicit liquor, drugs, cash and other articles that can be used to influence the voters.

All directions of the Election Commission of India be complied with meticulously and no police official be involved in any political activity, he added.

