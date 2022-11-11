Himachal Pradesh Election: From CM's Seraj Seat To Mandi, Here Are 7 Key Constituencies

After intense campaigning by BJP, Congress and AAP, the polling for Himachal Pradesh will take place on Saturday, November 12. All the 68 seats in the state will go to the polls in a single phase whereas the results shall be declared on December 8. In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats whereas Congress was reduced to 21 seats. While CM Jairam Thakur will contest from Seraj, late ex-CM Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya is in the poll fray from Shimla (Rural). AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally witnessed a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

Here are 7 key constituencies:

Seraj : A crucial constituency, Seraj will witness incumbent CM Jairam Thakur seeking re-election. While he commenced his career from Chachiot winning thrice in a row from 1998 onwards, he has won the last two elections from Seraj. The 5-time MLA is up against Congress' Chet Ram who was his main opponent in the 2017 election as well. Back then, he suffered defeat at hands of Thakur by a relatively narrow margin of 11,254 votes. AAP's Gita Chand, CPI(M)'s Mahender Rana and Independent Narender Kumar are also in the poll fray.

Hamirpur : This seat has assumed greater importance as it falls under the Hamipur Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. His father Prem Kumar Dhumal was the MLA here from 2012 to 2017 before shifting to Sujanpur where he suffered a surprise defeat. BJP has reposed faith in Narinder Thakur who defeated Kuldeep Singh Pathania of Congress by 7,231 votes. However, the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party has given a ticket to Pushpinder Verma. AAP's Sushil Kumar Surroch and BSP's Praveen Kumar Kaushal are the other contenders.

Shimla Rural : A Congress bastion, Shimla Rural has become a battle of prestige for Congress as the late Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh is contesting from here. The 6-time CM who won this seat in 2012 passed away after a prolonged illness in the wee hours of July 8. In the 2017 polls, Vikramaditya Singh had a close shave as he managed to trounce his BJP rival Pramod Sharma by only 4,880 votes. While BJP has fielded Ravi Mehta to challenge the potential CM candidate of Congress, AAP's Prem Kumar is also in the fray.

Mandi : BJP's Anil Sharma, the son of former Union Minister Sukh Ram, has been pitted against Congress' Champa Thakur. He beat Thakur in the 2017 election by 8501 votes. A 4-time legislator from this seat, he was the Minister of Multi-Purpose Projects, Power, Non-Conventional Energy Sources in the Jairam Thakur-led government till 2019. After his son Aashray Sharma joined Congress to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he was dropped from the Cabinet. Subsequently, Aashray returned to the saffron party. BJP's former state secretary Praveen Kumar is contesting as an Independent.

Kangra : While BJP hasn't won this seat since 1998, it is seeking to spring a surprise by fielding Pawan Kumar Kajal. The sitting MLA from Kangra, Kajal was the HP Congress working president before he switched allegiance to BJP on August 17 earlier this year. In the previous election, he defeated BJP's Sanjay Chaudhary by a margin of 6,208 votes. This time, Congress has given the ticket to Surinder Kumar. On the other hand, BJP's Kulbhash Chand is contesting the election as an Independent. AAP's Raj Kumar is another contender from Kangra.

Haroli : Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri is contesting on a Congress ticket from this seat which he has won since 2012. Considered a probable CM candidate if Congress wins the election, he will be up against BJP spokesperson Ram Kumar. In the 2017 election, Agnihotri defeated Kumar by over 7000 votes. BJP might benefit from the fact that a big-ticket project- the bulk drug park is coming up in this constituency. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the bulk drug park during his visit to Himachal Pradesh in October.