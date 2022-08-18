Himachal Pradesh Elections: AAP Steps Up Campaign; Unveils 5 Education-related Guarantees

Stepping up its campaign for the Himachal Pradesh elections, AAP announced 5 education-related guarantees for the people of the state on Wednesday. Addressing a rally, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia listed the promises in the presence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. They include free and quality education for children, good facilities in all government schools, a bar on private schools from raising fees, making contractual teachers permanent, recruiting more teachers and confining them to only education-related duties.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remarked, "On behalf of Arvind Kejriwal, I am putting forth 5 education guarantees in front of the people of Himachal Pradesh. The first education guarantee is that every child in Himachal Pradesh will get free and quality education. A sufficient number of teachers will be appointed. Good facilities will be provided in all schools. The second guarantee is that the condition of all schools will be improved on the lines of Delhi. When people come to see these schools, nobody believes that they are government schools."

"The third guarantee of Arvind Kejriwal is that we won't let private schools increase their fees. The fourth guarantee is that all contractual teachers will be made permanent and all the vacant posts of teachers will be filled. The fifth guarantee is that the teachers won't be given any other responsibility other than teaching. We will achieve this within a period of 5 years," the senior AAP leader added.

AAP aims to make impact in Himachal Pradesh elections

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.