LIVE: Polling In Himachal Pradesh's All 68 Constituencies Concludes; Results On December 8

After intense campaigning by BJP, Congress, and AAP, the polling for Himachal Pradesh concluded on Saturday evening for all the 68 seats in the state with 412 candidates in the fray. The results shall be declared on December 8.

Himachal pradesh

Image: PTI/Representative

19:49 IST, November 12th 2022
Nearly 66 pc polling in HP as voters brave cold, trudge through snow

Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of nearly 66 per cent on Saturday, the Election Commission said citing provisional polling figures till 5 pm for the assembly elections, a crucial test for the BJP hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.

From capital Shimla to the icy heights of Spiti, people across the state voted braving cold and in the higher reaches of mountains trudging through snow to elect a new state government.

Voting began at 8 am on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill.

In the first hour, around five per cent turnout was recorded, while by 11 am, it was 19.98 per cent. It notched up to 37.19 per cent by 1 pm and 55.65 per cent till 3 pm.

Till 5 pm, a 65.92 per cent turnout was recorded, according to provisional polling data released by the Election Commission (EC).

The highest polling of 72.35 per cent was recorded in Sirmour district followed by 68.48 per cent in Solan and 67.67 per cent in Una and 67.5 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti. The high-altitude district of Lahaul and Spiti had recorded 21.95 per cent, the lowest, till 1 pm, but polling was brisk as the sun came out.

The poll panel said that among the 68 assembly constituencies in the hill state, Shillai recorded the highest 77 per cent turnout while Sarkaghat recorded the lowest 55.40 per cent.

17:44 IST, November 12th 2022
Himachal Pradesh reports 65.50% voter turnout by 05:00 PM

As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for the Himachal Pradesh election was approximately 65.50% at 05:00 PM.

17:31 IST, November 12th 2022
Voting in Himachal Pradesh concludes, Results on December 8

The voting in 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh concluded on Saturday. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPATs) have been sealed and secured at polling booths in Dharamshala and Shimla. The counting of votes and results will be announced on December 8.

 

16:14 IST, November 12th 2022
98.08% voter turnout recorded in world's highest polling station booth in Tashigang

According to ANI, 51 out of 52 voters voted in the world's highest polling station booth in Tashigang, Himachal Pradesh. 98.08% voter turnout has been recorded.

15:48 IST, November 12th 2022
Sujanpur, Seraj constituencies record highest voter turnout at 65% by 3:00 PM

Constituency-wise, Sujanpur and Seraj have recorded the highest voter turnout at 65 per cent by 3:00 PM, according to the ECI.

List of some high voter turnout constituencies by 3:00 PM:

  • Anni: 62.4%
  • Darang: 62.5%
  • Doon: 62.25%
  • Gagret: 61.86%
  • Jubbal-Kotkhai: 64.71%
  • Lahaul & Spiti: 62.75%
  • Pachhad: 63.57%
  • Seraj: 65%
  • Sri Renukaji: 64.46%
  • Sujanpur: 65%
     
15:40 IST, November 12th 2022
Himachal Pradesh records 55.65% voter turnout by 03:00 PM

As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for the Himachal Pradesh election was approximately 55.65% at 03:00 PM.

District-wise turnout:

Bilaspur: 54.14%

Chamba: 46%

Hamirpur: 55.60%

Kangra: 54.21%

Kinnaur: 55.30%

Kullu: 58.88%

Lahual & Spiti: 62.75%

Mandi: 58.90%

Shimla:  55.56%

Sirmour: 60.38%

Solan: 54.14%

Una: 58.11%

14:54 IST, November 12th 2022
'Jairam Thakur will continue to be the CM face': JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda confirmed that Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will continue to be the CM face in Himachal Pradesh. "We definitely are in the comfortable majority. The election has been contested under the leadership of Jairam Thakur and he will continue (to be the CM face)," JP Nadda said.

 

14:43 IST, November 12th 2022
Rahul, Priyanka urge voters to vote in large numbers

Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter and said, "Himachal will vote for OPS. Himachal will vote for employment. Himachal will vote for 'Har Ghar Laxmi'. Come, vote in large numbers, and make your valuable contribution to Himachal's progress and prosperous future."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told the Himachal Pradesh voters to "perform the duty of voting with full understanding and make an important contribution in changing the situation". "Dear Himachali people, you all understand the situation of yourself and your state very well. Considering your circumstances, perform the duty of voting with full understanding and make your important contribution to changing the situation and weaving the future of Himachal," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.


 

13:48 IST, November 12th 2022
Rohru constituency records highest voter turnout at 46.7% by 1:00 PM

Constituency-wise, Rohru has recorded the highest voter turnout at 46.7 per cent by 01:00 PM, according to the ECI.

List of some high voter turnout constituencies by 1:00 PM:

  • Anni: 46.04%
  • Barsar: 45.49%
  • Darang: 43%
  • Jubbal-Kotkhai: 46.07%
  • Karsog: 43.64%
  • Kullu: 44%
  • Mandi: 43.28%
  • Pachhad: 44.26%
  • Rohru: 46.7%
  • Sujanpur: 43%
  • Theog: 46%
     
13:38 IST, November 12th 2022
Himachal Pradesh reports 37.19% voter turnout by 01:00 PM

As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for the Himachal Pradesh election was approximately 17.98% at 01:00 PM.

District-wise turnout:

Bilaspur: 34.05%

Chamba: 28.35%

Hamirpur: 35.86%

Kangra: 35.5%

Kinnaur: 35%

Kullu: 40.33%

Lahual & Spiti: 21.95%

Mandi: 41.17%

Shimla:  37.30%

Sirmour: 41.89%

Solan: 37.90%

Una: 39.93%

13:18 IST, November 12th 2022
'Jug Jug Jeeve Democracy': ECI shares images of elderly voters

The Election Commission of India shared the images of elderly voters who exercised their franchise in the assembly elections.

 

13:07 IST, November 12th 2022
'There are careerist leaders': JP Nadda on Rahul Gandhi not campaigning for Himachal elections

BJP national president JP Nadda called Rahul Gandhi a 'careerist leader' and said that the Wayanad MP won't gain anything from Himachal Pradesh, that's why he did not campaign for the Congress. "They're careerist leaders, realised that they'll gain nothing in Himachal Pradesh & Gujarat. Once they feel they're winning or can win, they'll all come here for credit. They know they won't gain anything. So they won't be seen," Nadda said.

 

12:37 IST, November 12th 2022
'157 polling stations across state managed solely by women staff': CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, "57 polling stations across the state are such that are being managed solely by women staff. In Hamirpur district, a crèche facility has also been made available so that those who come with children don't have to face any issues."

"I salute 1.2 lakh voters in the state who are above 80 yrs of age. Drawing inspiration from them, youth gets the opportunity to go ahead. We pay tribute to late Shyam Saran Negi, it will be a fitting tribute to him to cast votes in large numbers," he added.

Rajiv Kumar also informed that there are 56,000 PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters in Himachal Pradesh. "We have made a lot of arrangements for them. 37 polling stations are being managed solely by PWD staff. This is a tool of their employment which we wanted to display," CEC said.

 

12:15 IST, November 12th 2022
105-year-old casts her vote in Churah constituency

Inspiring people to vote, Naro Devi, a 105-year-old voter in Himachal Pradesh cast her vote in the Churah Assembly constituency.


 

11:43 IST, November 12th 2022
Voter turnout as of 11:00 AM

As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for the Himachal Pradesh election was approximately 17.98% at 11:00 AM.

District-wise turnout:

Bilaspur: 13.84%

Chamba: 12.07%

Hamirpur: 19.40%

Kangra: 16.49%

Kinnaur: 20%

Kullu: 14.54%

Lahual & Spiti: 5%

Mandi: 21.92%

Shimla: 17.73%

Sirmour: 21.66%

Solan: 20.28%

Una: 19.92%

11:37 IST, November 12th 2022
Arvind Kejriwal appeals people to vote

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to cast their votes. Taking to his Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Appeal to the people of Himachal Pradesh. Do go to vote, do vote for your children and the better future of Himachal."

 

11:20 IST, November 12th 2022
BJP chief JP Nadda and his wife cast their vote in Bilaspur

BJP national president JP Nadda and his wife Mallika Nadda cast their votes at a polling station in Vijaypur, Bilaspur. 

 

11:18 IST, November 12th 2022
'AAP won't get anything': Congress leader Anand Sharma

While talking to reporters, Congress leader Anand Sharma slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and said, "AAP won’t get anything. Their face has been exposed. They are the B-team of the BJP that come to cut votes so that there is a loss for Congress."

11:04 IST, November 12th 2022
Himachal former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal speaks to Republic

BJP leader and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal lauded the party's manifesto and the work of the  BJP government in Himachal Pradesh and said, "The BJP will again form the government." On Congress' vow to restore the old pension scheme in the state, Dhumal said, "Congress ended the old pension scheme when they were in power at centre and state. It’s an empty slogan."

 

10:40 IST, November 12th 2022
Former Union Minister Anand Sharma cast his vote

Former Union Minister and Congress MP Anand Sharma cast his vote at Sainik Rest House Longwood, Shimla polling station.

 

10:27 IST, November 12th 2022
'Riwaaz Badlega, Raj Wahi Rahega': JP Nadda says BJP will buck anti-incumbency trend in Himachal

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP national president JP Nadda said, "We fight all the elections seriously." On the trend of alternative governments in Himachal Pradesh, Nadda said, “'Riwaaz Badlega, Raj Wahi Rahega’. Jairam Ji’s government will get the blessing. People have unwavering faith in PM Modi and Jairam Thakur has brought it to the ground." Taking a jibe at the Opposition, the BJP chief said, "They start fighting elections when Code of Conduct is imposed. The day when we come to power, we prepare ourselves for the next elections."

On women's empowerment, Nadda said, "When we empower women, we are empowering families. They represent 50% of the population. When we give power to them, society gets the power. That’s why you can see, we have separate ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for them."

 

10:09 IST, November 12th 2022
Union Minister Anurag Thakur casts his vote in Hamirpur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur along with his family members including his father and former CM of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal cast vote in Hamirpur.

 

09:59 IST, November 12th 2022
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief claims party winning 40-45 seats

After casting her vote, Congress state chief Pratibha Singh claimed the Grand Old Party will win 40-45 seats in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

 

09:52 IST, November 12th 2022
'Will form govt in Himachal Pradesh': Union Min Anurag Thakur

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said teh BJP will form a government in the state and attacked Congress saying that the party makes only false promises. "Development and people’s welfare were the issues in the election. Our identity is good governance, development and people’s welfare… We again formed governments in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa. This time too our government will be formed... Congress has a habit of making false promises & the public knows their real face," Anurag Thakur said.

 

09:44 IST, November 12th 2022
Voter turnout as of 09:00 AM

As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for the Himachal Pradesh election was approximately 5.02% at 09:00 AM.

District-wise turnout:

  • Bilaspur: 3.11%
  • Chamba: 2.64%
  • Hamirpur: 5.61%
  • Kangra: 5.38%
  • Kinnaur: 2.50%
  • Kullu: 3.74%
  • Lahual & Spiti: 1.56%
  • Mandi: 6.24%
  • Shimla: 4.78%
  • Sirmour: 6.26%
  • Solan: 4.90%
  • Una: 5.47%
09:32 IST, November 12th 2022
Tashigang--world’s highest polling station set to retain its record of 100% voter turnout: CEO Himachal

The Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh in its tweet said that Tashigang (Lahaul&Spiti ) which has the world’s highest polling station at 15,256 ft & 52 registered voters, is set to retain its record of 100% voter turnout in the Nov 12 assembly election.


 

09:24 IST, November 12th 2022
'BJP will form govt as per morning trend': Minister Shimla Suresh Bhardwaj claims

After casting his vote, Himachal Pradesh Minister & BJP MLA from Shimla Suresh Bhardwaj claimed that the BJP will form its government once again in the state as per the morning trend. 

 

09:19 IST, November 12th 2022
HP Cong chief Pratibha Singh & her son MLA Vikramaditya Singh offer prayers at temple in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son and party MLA Vikramaditya Singh offered prayers at Shani Mandir in Shimla, ahead of casting their votes.

 

09:16 IST, November 12th 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges people to exercise their franchise

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Voting is being held in Himachal Pradesh for the assembly elections today. I request all the voters of the state that they must exercise their franchise and participate in this festival of democracy."

 

09:13 IST, November 12th 2022
'Vote first, then work; Choose the right one': Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur who hails from the hill state urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to "vote first and then work." Taking to his Twitter, Anurag Thakur said, "Vote first, then work People of Devbhoomi Himachal are going to vote today for the golden future of the state. Only a corruption-free government with good governance will take Himachal forward on the path of progress. Be a big part of the celebration of democracy, inspire others, and choose the right one."

 

