LIVE: Polling In Himachal Pradesh's All 68 Constituencies Concludes; Results On December 8

Image: PTI/Representative
Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of nearly 66 per cent on Saturday, the Election Commission said citing provisional polling figures till 5 pm for the assembly elections, a crucial test for the BJP hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.
From capital Shimla to the icy heights of Spiti, people across the state voted braving cold and in the higher reaches of mountains trudging through snow to elect a new state government.
Voting began at 8 am on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill.
In the first hour, around five per cent turnout was recorded, while by 11 am, it was 19.98 per cent. It notched up to 37.19 per cent by 1 pm and 55.65 per cent till 3 pm.
Till 5 pm, a 65.92 per cent turnout was recorded, according to provisional polling data released by the Election Commission (EC).
The highest polling of 72.35 per cent was recorded in Sirmour district followed by 68.48 per cent in Solan and 67.67 per cent in Una and 67.5 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti. The high-altitude district of Lahaul and Spiti had recorded 21.95 per cent, the lowest, till 1 pm, but polling was brisk as the sun came out.
The poll panel said that among the 68 assembly constituencies in the hill state, Shillai recorded the highest 77 per cent turnout while Sarkaghat recorded the lowest 55.40 per cent.
The voting in 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh concluded on Saturday. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPATs) have been sealed and secured at polling booths in Dharamshala and Shimla. The counting of votes and results will be announced on December 8.
According to ANI, 51 out of 52 voters voted in the world's highest polling station booth in Tashigang, Himachal Pradesh. 98.08% voter turnout has been recorded.
Constituency-wise, Sujanpur and Seraj have recorded the highest voter turnout at 65 per cent by 3:00 PM, according to the ECI.
List of some high voter turnout constituencies by 3:00 PM:
District-wise turnout:
Bilaspur: 54.14%
Chamba: 46%
Hamirpur: 55.60%
Kangra: 54.21%
Kinnaur: 55.30%
Kullu: 58.88%
Lahual & Spiti: 62.75%
Mandi: 58.90%
Shimla: 55.56%
Sirmour: 60.38%
Solan: 54.14%
Una: 58.11%
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda confirmed that Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will continue to be the CM face in Himachal Pradesh. "We definitely are in the comfortable majority. The election has been contested under the leadership of Jairam Thakur and he will continue (to be the CM face)," JP Nadda said.
We definitely are in comfortable majority. Election has been contested under the leadership of Jairam Thakur and he will continue (to be the CM face): BJP national president JP Nadda when asked #HimachalPradeshElection2022 and CM face pic.twitter.com/Kz7lCyFw4b— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter and said, "Himachal will vote for OPS. Himachal will vote for employment. Himachal will vote for 'Har Ghar Laxmi'. Come, vote in large numbers, and make your valuable contribution to Himachal's progress and prosperous future."
हिमाचल वोट करेगा OPS के लिए— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 12, 2022
हिमाचल वोट करेगा रोज़गार के लिए
हिमाचल वोट करेगा 'हर घर लक्ष्मी' के लिए
आइए, भारी संख्या में मतदान कीजिए, और हिमाचल की प्रगति और खुशहाल भविष्य के लिए अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दीजिए।
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told the Himachal Pradesh voters to "perform the duty of voting with full understanding and make an important contribution in changing the situation". "Dear Himachali people, you all understand the situation of yourself and your state very well. Considering your circumstances, perform the duty of voting with full understanding and make your important contribution to changing the situation and weaving the future of Himachal," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.
प्रिय हिमाचल वासियों,— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 12, 2022
आप सब अपने व अपने प्रदेश के हालातों को भलीभांति समझते हैं। अपनी परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए पूरी सूझबूझ से मतदान का कर्तव्य निभाएं व हालातों को बदलने व हिमाचल के भविष्य को बुनने में अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दें।
जय हिंद।
जय हिमाचल।
Constituency-wise, Rohru has recorded the highest voter turnout at 46.7 per cent by 01:00 PM, according to the ECI.
List of some high voter turnout constituencies by 1:00 PM:
District-wise turnout:
Bilaspur: 34.05%
Chamba: 28.35%
Hamirpur: 35.86%
Kangra: 35.5%
Kinnaur: 35%
Kullu: 40.33%
Lahual & Spiti: 21.95%
Mandi: 41.17%
Shimla: 37.30%
Sirmour: 41.89%
Solan: 37.90%
Una: 39.93%
The Election Commission of India shared the images of elderly voters who exercised their franchise in the assembly elections.
"जुग- जुग जीवे डेमोक्रेसी"— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) November 12, 2022
बुजुर्ग मतदाता विधानसभा चुनाव में अपने मताधिकार का बढ़- चढ़कर इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। #GoVote#AssemblyElections2022 #ECI #ECICares #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/5YmmmqFI6O
BJP national president JP Nadda called Rahul Gandhi a 'careerist leader' and said that the Wayanad MP won't gain anything from Himachal Pradesh, that's why he did not campaign for the Congress. "They're careerist leaders, realised that they'll gain nothing in Himachal Pradesh & Gujarat. Once they feel they're winning or can win, they'll all come here for credit. They know they won't gain anything. So they won't be seen," Nadda said.
They're careerist leaders, realised that they'll gain nothing in HP & Guj. Once they feel they're winning or can win, they'll all come here for credit. They know they won't gain anything. So they won't be seen: BJP chief on Rahul Gandhi not campaigning for #HimachalElection2022 pic.twitter.com/KpITbjOS7Q— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, "57 polling stations across the state are such that are being managed solely by women staff. In Hamirpur district, a crèche facility has also been made available so that those who come with children don't have to face any issues."
"I salute 1.2 lakh voters in the state who are above 80 yrs of age. Drawing inspiration from them, youth gets the opportunity to go ahead. We pay tribute to late Shyam Saran Negi, it will be a fitting tribute to him to cast votes in large numbers," he added.
Rajiv Kumar also informed that there are 56,000 PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters in Himachal Pradesh. "We have made a lot of arrangements for them. 37 polling stations are being managed solely by PWD staff. This is a tool of their employment which we wanted to display," CEC said.
#HimachalPradeshElections | 157 polling stations across the state are such that are being managed solely by women staff. In Hamirpur district, crèche facility has also been made available so that those who come with children don't have to face any issue: CEC Rajiv Kumar pic.twitter.com/D7wueeb3kk— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
Inspiring people to vote, Naro Devi, a 105-year-old voter in Himachal Pradesh cast her vote in the Churah Assembly constituency.
Himachal Pradesh | Naro Devi, a 105-year-old voter cast her vote in the Churah Assembly constituency for the #AssemblyPolls2022; visuals from polling station 122 pic.twitter.com/9PnJZUmg01— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
District-wise turnout:
Bilaspur: 13.84%
Chamba: 12.07%
Hamirpur: 19.40%
Kangra: 16.49%
Kinnaur: 20%
Kullu: 14.54%
Lahual & Spiti: 5%
Mandi: 21.92%
Shimla: 17.73%
Sirmour: 21.66%
Solan: 20.28%
Una: 19.92%
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to cast their votes. Taking to his Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Appeal to the people of Himachal Pradesh. Do go to vote, do vote for your children and the better future of Himachal."
हिमाचल प्रदेश की जनता से अपील। वोट देने ज़रूर जाएँ, अपने बच्चों और हिमाचल के बेहतर भविष्य के लिए वोट ज़रूर करें।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 12, 2022
BJP national president JP Nadda and his wife Mallika Nadda cast their votes at a polling station in Vijaypur, Bilaspur.
BJP chief JP Nadda & his wife Mallika Nadda cast their votes at a polling station in Vijaypur, Bilaspur— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
He says, "With the kind of atmosphere I'm seeing since morning, I think people have zeal and that zeal is over something right. I request people to cast vote in large numbers" pic.twitter.com/z5IhuIJosJ
While talking to reporters, Congress leader Anand Sharma slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and said, "AAP won’t get anything. Their face has been exposed. They are the B-team of the BJP that come to cut votes so that there is a loss for Congress."
BJP leader and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal lauded the party's manifesto and the work of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh and said, "The BJP will again form the government." On Congress' vow to restore the old pension scheme in the state, Dhumal said, "Congress ended the old pension scheme when they were in power at centre and state. It’s an empty slogan."
#BREAKING | Election 2022: Former Himachal CM, Prem Kumar Dhumal speaks exclusively to Republic.— Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022
Tune in #LIVE - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/2WOa2Q8DkC
Former Union Minister and Congress MP Anand Sharma cast his vote at Sainik Rest House Longwood, Shimla polling station.
Congress MP Anand Sharma cast his vote for #HimachalPradeshElections at Sainik Rest House Longwood, Shimla polling station. pic.twitter.com/RpU4PbZrUE— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP national president JP Nadda said, "We fight all the elections seriously." On the trend of alternative governments in Himachal Pradesh, Nadda said, “'Riwaaz Badlega, Raj Wahi Rahega’. Jairam Ji’s government will get the blessing. People have unwavering faith in PM Modi and Jairam Thakur has brought it to the ground." Taking a jibe at the Opposition, the BJP chief said, "They start fighting elections when Code of Conduct is imposed. The day when we come to power, we prepare ourselves for the next elections."
On women's empowerment, Nadda said, "When we empower women, we are empowering families. They represent 50% of the population. When we give power to them, society gets the power. That’s why you can see, we have separate ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for them."
#BREAKING | BJP will buck the anti-incumbency trend in Himachal Pradesh: BJP President @JPNadda speaks exclusively to Republic.— Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022
Tune in #LIVE- https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/5rYUYrz6W2
Union Minister Anurag Thakur along with his family members including his father and former CM of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal cast vote in Hamirpur.
#LIVE | Elections 2022: Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Prem Kumar Dhumal, Former CM of Himachal Pradesh, cast their votes in Hamirpur.— Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022
Tune in - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/O40Kzudq2f
After casting her vote, Congress state chief Pratibha Singh claimed the Grand Old Party will win 40-45 seats in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.
We'd like to tell people of Himachal Pradesh to vote for development & work. Congress always worked for development & in the time to come only Congress can take that work forward in the state. We're confident of winning 40-45 seats: #HimachalPradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh pic.twitter.com/IxnXuzNhWU— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said teh BJP will form a government in the state and attacked Congress saying that the party makes only false promises. "Development and people’s welfare were the issues in the election. Our identity is good governance, development and people’s welfare… We again formed governments in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa. This time too our government will be formed... Congress has a habit of making false promises & the public knows their real face," Anurag Thakur said.
#LIVE | Elections 2022: We will form government in Himachal Pradesh. Congress makes false promises, says Union Minister @ianuragthakur.— Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022
Tune in - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/MRGIyIkZBu
District-wise turnout:
The Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh in its tweet said that Tashigang (Lahaul&Spiti ) which has the world’s highest polling station at 15,256 ft & 52 registered voters, is set to retain its record of 100% voter turnout in the Nov 12 assembly election.
Tashigang (Lahaul&Spiti ), has world’s highest polling station at 15,256 ft & 52 registered voters, is set to retain its record of 100% voter turnout in the Nov 12 assembly election. It has been made Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens & disabled voters. pic.twitter.com/SJcw86Z3lL— CEO Himachal (@hpelection) November 12, 2022
After casting his vote, Himachal Pradesh Minister & BJP MLA from Shimla Suresh Bhardwaj claimed that the BJP will form its government once again in the state as per the morning trend.
Himachal Pradesh Minister & BJP MLA from Shimla Suresh Bhardwaj cast his vote for #AssemblyElections2022; visuals from polling station 63/87 in Shimla Assembly constituency— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
He says, BJP will form its govt once again as per the morning trend. People casting votes in large numbers pic.twitter.com/NiCbgNFgrU
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son and party MLA Vikramaditya Singh offered prayers at Shani Mandir in Shimla, ahead of casting their votes.
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son & party MLA Vikramaditya Singh offer prayers at Shani Mandir in Shimla, ahead of casting their votes for #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/DUXs4bkRlS— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Voting is being held in Himachal Pradesh for the assembly elections today. I request all the voters of the state that they must exercise their franchise and participate in this festival of democracy."
हिमाचल प्रदेश में आज विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए मतदान हो रहा है। प्रदेश के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अपने मताधिकार का अवश्य प्रयोग करें और लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में सहभाग करें।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 12, 2022
Union Minister Anurag Thakur who hails from the hill state urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to "vote first and then work." Taking to his Twitter, Anurag Thakur said, "Vote first, then work People of Devbhoomi Himachal are going to vote today for the golden future of the state. Only a corruption-free government with good governance will take Himachal forward on the path of progress. Be a big part of the celebration of democracy, inspire others, and choose the right one."
पहले मतदान, फिर कोई काम— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 12, 2022
देवभूमि हिमाचल की जनता प्रदेश के स्वर्णिम भविष्य के लिए आज मतदान करने जा रही है। सुशासन युक्त, भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त सरकार ही हिमाचल को प्रगति पथ पर अनवरत आगे ले जायेगी।
बढ़चढ़ कर लोकतंत्र के उत्सव के भागीदार बनें, औरों को भी प्रेरित करें, सही चुनें।