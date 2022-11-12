LIVE: Polling In Himachal Pradesh's All 68 Constituencies Concludes; Results On December 8

Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of nearly 66 per cent on Saturday, the Election Commission said citing provisional polling figures till 5 pm for the assembly elections, a crucial test for the BJP hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.

From capital Shimla to the icy heights of Spiti, people across the state voted braving cold and in the higher reaches of mountains trudging through snow to elect a new state government.

Voting began at 8 am on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill.

In the first hour, around five per cent turnout was recorded, while by 11 am, it was 19.98 per cent. It notched up to 37.19 per cent by 1 pm and 55.65 per cent till 3 pm.

Till 5 pm, a 65.92 per cent turnout was recorded, according to provisional polling data released by the Election Commission (EC).

The highest polling of 72.35 per cent was recorded in Sirmour district followed by 68.48 per cent in Solan and 67.67 per cent in Una and 67.5 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti. The high-altitude district of Lahaul and Spiti had recorded 21.95 per cent, the lowest, till 1 pm, but polling was brisk as the sun came out.

The poll panel said that among the 68 assembly constituencies in the hill state, Shillai recorded the highest 77 per cent turnout while Sarkaghat recorded the lowest 55.40 per cent.