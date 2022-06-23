Himachal Pradesh: Eying Assembly Polls, Bhagwant Mann & Kejriwal To Hold Roadshow In Kullu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on June 25. The APP leaders had last visited the state's Hamirpur district on June 11, ahead of the crucial Assembly elections, slated to be held later this year. The visit comes in the backdrop of AAP making inroads into the political space in Haryana after winning one Municipal Corporation in the state after results were announced on June 22.

Notably, Congress's Sundarsingh Thakur is the incumbent MLA in Kullu, who defeated BJP's Maheshwar Singh by 1538 votes in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Kejriwal's fourth visit to Himachal in recent days

This is Arvind Kejriwal's fourth visit to the hill state in recent days. Previously, he either addressed rallies or held road shows in Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi. Notably, the state has never seen the same party rule for two consecutive terms in the last 35 years and it will be an uphill task for the ruling BJP to hold on to power this time.

In a major revamp for the AAP on the party organisational level in Himachal Pradesh, a new party brass was elected after senior functionaries jumped ship to the BJP two months ago. The Aam Aadmi Party, on June 8. announced a new party unit for the state with 379 office-bearers, including one secretary, six joint secretaries, one treasurer, and eight vice presidents. For each Assembly Constituency, it has appointed organisation secretaries. Other office bearers include a youth, schedule caste, OBC, and Women's wing.

About six lakh people have already joined the party in the state, informed Rajya Sabha MP and the party's co-in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, Sandeep Pathak. He added that the party has established the required organisation structure in 18,000 villages and the committees will be set up at the booth level too.

AAP stresses on 'Arvind Kejriwal model of governance'

AAP is seeking the reins of the state on the basis of the performance in Delhi on the back of the 'Arvind Kejriwal model of governance'. During the last address to the people of HImachal Pradesh, Kejriwal had urged them to give the party one chance, if they wanted their children to have a better education and bright future.

"If you want the 8.5 lakh students studying in Himachal Pradesh government schools to have a bright future, give a chance to the AAP. The Delhi government spent Rs 80,000-85,000 crore on government schools in the last seven years by allocating 25% of the total budget of the national capital towards education," Kejriwal said.

