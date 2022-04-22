Himachal Pradesh: JP Nadda Tears Into Congress; Says 'snatched Away People's Rights'

As the BJP sounds poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh, party National President JP Nadda tore into opposition Congress on Friday and claimed that the grand old party had "snatched the rights of the people of the state.’ Addressing a huge rally while campaigning in Kangra, Nadda claimed that Congress has always opposed the rights of people in the hilly state, whereas BJP has brought development to the state.

Nadda, who had previously expressed his aspirations to raise the party to victory in Himachal in the forthcoming polls, as it is his home state, flared the tirade against Congress.

Congress always snatched rights of Himachalis

"The Congress party has always snatched the rights of Himachal, not always given what Himachal should have got, rather it has also snatched what was given from the front. BJP has always safeguarded the rights and worked for the good of Himachal Pradesh," JP Nadda said.

"Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister in 1987. At that time, the 9th Financial Commission came to Himachal, whose chairman was purely Congressman N KP Salve. While he was there, he took back the special category status of Himachal Pradesh. When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, he restored Himachal Pradesh to its former glory by giving it a special category state status. " "If we used to spend Rs 100 on the schemes of the Center, then Rs 90 was given by the Center and Rs 10 by the state government, but N KP Salve snatched this right of Himachal Pradesh with the blessings of Rajiv Gandhi. Now, the Centre gives Rs 60 and the state has to give Rs 40," he added.

Furthering his attack, he said, "Out the 500 crores, Rs 250 crore will be given by the state government and Rs 250 crore by the central government. But the central government made a special provision and said that Rs 450 crore would be given by the central government and Rs 50 crore by the state government in the smart city project in Himachal.”

'Under PM Modi, Atal Tunnel was completed within 5 years only'

Nadda went on to say that the Atal Tunnel, whose foundation stone was set by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002, remained unfinished for many years. However, the tunnel was completed just five years after PM Modi was raised to power.

According to the BJP national president, no one would have predicted that an institute like AIIMS would be established in a small state like Himachal, however, the Modi government has given the state AIIMS, a PGI satellite centre, and four medical colleges in less than five years. He went on to say that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country's political culture has transformed.

