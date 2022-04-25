Himachal Pradesh Polls: Jairam Thakur Confident Of BJP's Win; Says People Will Reject AAP

Ahead of Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, slated to be held later this year, BJP leader and incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed confidence that his party will be reelected. He also took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is making its poll debut in the hill state saying that AAP will not be able to make any difference as they are outsiders to the people of the state.

While launching a new media centre at the Himachal Bhawan in the national capital, Chief Minister Thakur said, "Himachal Pradesh may be a small state in size but people carry values, emotions and sentiments with them. It is very difficult for them to accept any outsiders,"

Talking about the Aam Aadmi Party entering the poll fray, Thakur added, "It is known that the Aam Aadmi Party has sent its party cadre to certain areas in the Himachal to assess the ground situation including that in Una. They have started working in the state only recently and they don't have any ground presence of gram leaders. They are bringing people from other states and I am sure people of Himachal will vote intelligently."

In an indication of the lack of capacity of AAP to make an impact in Himachal Pradesh after its resounding victory in Punjab, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Punjab was different but when people from the plains come to Himachal they fail to catch their breath and often end up breathless."

Senior AAP leaders from Himachal Pradesh defect to BJP

Meanwhile, in a major setback to AAP in Himachal Pradesh, on April 11, three state party portfolio holders defected to the BJP. AAP Women's Wing head Mamata Thakur; Himachal Pradesh industry cell head DK Tyagi and State Social Media VP Ashish Kumar exited the party and joined the BJP.

Earlier on April 8, AAP had already lost their Himachal Pradesh President Anup Kesari, General secretary (organisation) Satish Thakur and Una District Chief Iqbal Singh, to the BJP.

However, AAP has conducted two big rallies in the state in the recent past. Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann conducted a roadshow in Mandi and Kejriwal addressed a massive rally in Kangra on April 23.

(Image: PTI/Republic)