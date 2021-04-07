Himachal Pradesh Polls: Voting Underway For Municipal Corporation Elections In Dharamshala

The municipal election in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh started on Wednesday morning. Today is also the polling day for the municipal corporations of Palampur, Solan, and Mandi. The counting of votes will begin immediately after the polls close, and the results will be announced the same day.

The state election commission announced the dates for the four municipal corporations of Dharamshala, Solan, Palampur and Mandi, as well as the six panchayats of Anni, Nerwa, Chirgaon, Nirmand, Kandaghat, and Amb Nagar, on March 13.

The three municipal corporations, with the exception of Dharamshala, are newly created and will undergo polls for the first time. The Congress government established the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation in 2015.

According to PTI, HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur spoke at a number of public meetings in the four municipalities that are up for election. Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur also campaigned in Dharamshala on Monday. Former minister Rajeev Bindal, state BJP chief and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, and cabinet ministers Mahender Singh Thakur, Bikram Singh, and Rakesh Pathania, all campaigned for party candidates.

Congress, on the other hand, has accused the BJP of misusing government resources during the campaign, alleging that many rural areas were included in the three newly established municipal corporations. Under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission, they have also agreed to ensure minimum wages.

Assembly elections for 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to take place in 2022. The BJP won 44 seats in the 2017 HP Assembly elections, led by the INC with 20 seats, the CPI with one seat, and others with the remaining seats. Following that, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was sworn in as the state's Chief Minister.

(with inputs from ANI and PTI)

(Picture Credit: ANI)