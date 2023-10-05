Himachal Pradesh: Pro-Khalistan Slogans Crop Up On Govt Office Walls In Dharamshala

In yet another case of Khalistani provocation, now pro-Khalistan slogans have been found scribbled on the walls of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, October 4.

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organisation banned in India in 2019, has claimed responsibility for writing the pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of the office of the chief engineer of Jal Shakti Board in Dharamshala. The slogans written included Khalistan Zindabad and Himachal Banega Khalistan.

The local administration has since removed the graffiti from the walls.

SFJ seems to have targeted Dharamshala ahead of cricket World Cup matches in the city. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against unidentified persons in Dharamshala’s Sadar police station.

Commenting on the matter, SP, Dharamshala, Shalini Agnihotri noted, “We received the information regarding this wall graffiti on government offices, which was pro-Khalistani in nature. Police swung into action immediately and removed the writings from the walls. WE have also launched an investigation to nab those responsible for the act.”

The SP further added that the police have put adjoining areas on alert, asking their teams to remain watchful of any pro-Khalistani activities and keep an eye on pro-Khalistan elements.

SP Agnihotri also said that these elements likely targeted Dharamshala due to the upcoming World Cup matches, as mentioned on a social media message that has been widely circulated. The police had reacted to the video message put out by SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.