Himachal Pradesh: Two Factions Of Congress Clash During 'Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra'; WATCH

In scenes of utter pandemonium, two factions of the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan clashed during a rally organised as a part of the Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra, which was flagged off on the 68th birth anniversary of former minister late GS Bali on July 27 from Nagrota Bagwan.

The Congress workers, holding party flags, can be seen pulling each other’s clothes and fighting. Later in the skirmish, some workers almost resorted to fighting with sticks.

#WATCH | Clash erupts between two factions of Congress in Nahan of Himachal Pradesh during Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra pic.twitter.com/0iRaFxOMIQ — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra ahead of assembly elections

The assembly elections in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for later this year and apart from the BJP, Congress will be facing stiff opposition from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Thus the grand old party, after a dismal show in the assembly elections in the five states earlier in 2022, doesn't want to take chances and is mobilising public support by organising rallies like the Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra.

The Yatra was flagged-off by the party’s state in-charge Rajeev Shukla at Bal Mela, a mega event held every year on the birthday of Bali, in presence of co-in-charge Sanjay Dutt.

Manifesto for the unemployed

Congress has released its list of six key promises targeted towards the unemployed in the state. The manifesto includes setting up of a Rs 680 crore youth start-up fund, a guarantee scheme of urban employment, an old pension scheme for employees, two lakh jobs in health, tourism and education, a separate package for home-stay, adventure sports and hotel, strict action against officials involved in the police constable paper leak case, one lakh jobs in sanitation, police, nursing and forest department.

Congress targets 2/3rd majority

Earlier on July 24, the top brass of the Himachal Pradesh Congress met to discuss the party strategy for the upcoming assembly elections, in which the state in-charge Rajeev Shukla stated Congress will work toward attaining a two-thirds majority in the hill state.

He also claimed that many senior BJP leaders have reached out to Congress and expressed their readiness to join the party, however, they are waiting for the opportune time.

Himachal Pradesh assembly results 2017

(68 seats)