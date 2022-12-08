Himachal's CM Face To Be Picked By Congress High Command, Says Party Leader

The chief minister of Himachal Pradesh will be picked by the Congress high command, a party leader said here on Thursday.

The party was leading in 40 seats of 68 till noon in the hill state with most of its top leaders having won their seats.

Sudhir Sharma, who has also won his seat defeating BJP's Rakesh Choudhary by 3,285 votes in the Dharamsala constituency, said, "I am grateful to the people of Dharmsala. This election has been fought by the people of Dharamshala." "I will try my best to live up to the expectations on which they have elected me," he added.

Replying to a question on the party's CM face, Sharma said, "Congress will definitely form the government in Himachal and everyone will move forward together on the decision taken by the party high command on the leadership." All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary, Sharma, who is considered as one of the chief minister faces of the party, has earlier served as the minister of housing, urban development and town & country planning in the hill state.

He was first elected to Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 2003 from Baijnath Constituency. He won again from Baijnath in 2007. In 2012 he won from Dharamshala third time.

