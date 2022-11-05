Congress witnessed a massive setback ahead of Gujarat assembly polls as the AICC secretary in charge of the Indian Overseas Himanshu Vyas quit the grand old party on Saturday. Hours after resigning from Congress, Vyas put the speculations to rest as he joined the ruling party BJP.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Vyas highlighted the lack of leadership in Congress and that there is no communication with the party's high command. He further claimed that there is no roadmap prepared for the upcoming Gujarat polls and senior leaders are being sidelined in the Congress party. Vyas stated that the reason behind joining BJP is dynamic leadership and coordination among party workers.

'Neglect, lack of leadership in Gujarat Congress': Himanshu Vyas on Joining BJP

On being asked the reason behind joining BJP, Vyas said, "Since last year, I found myself in a dormant condition while working for Congress as if I am no more important to the party. I have always wanted to work for the welfare of the public by staying between the people on the ground level but no one in the party paid heed to us. If we talk about the party in Gujarat, no party body was formed in the span of the last two years, and no one in charge used to come and take up responsibility. Party was completely neglected".

He further added, "Despite being an AICC secretary, I wasn't able to meet the party's high command and all these instances made me realise that my utility within the party is on the verge to end. Therefore I decided, I have to pull myself out of the current situation of the party and should become dynamic".

Himanshu Vyas on Congress preparations for Gujarat polls

While talking about Congress preparations in Gujarat polls, he added, "According to me, Congress is looking very weak as they are not doing things that are beneficial for the party. There are many senior leaders who have been sidelined, and that raised a question for me how will the party win in the upcoming polls?"

#LIVE | After quitting Congress, Himanshu Vyas says party has become weaker by the day.



Tune in - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/l51NAB6KG9 — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022

Himanshu Vyas stated, "I have not switched the party to contest elections but my ambition is to work for the people. This is the reason I have joined BJP as there is a powerful leadership and workers are constantly on their toes and now I will be able to contribute to the people. I do not have any expectations of contesting elections, just want to work being a member of the organisation".

Taking a jibe at Congress, now BJP leader Vyas said, "I am no one to advise anyone from Congress. They think that they are the ones knowledgeable and that ground-level workers don't hold any importance. From tickets to all the important aspects of the party are decided by them sitting in Delhi. And there is no analysis. I don't want to criticise but it's very disheartening".

#LIVE | They decide tickets from Delhi, everything from Delhi. And there is no analysis. I don't want to criticise but it's very disheartening: Gujarat leader Himanshu Vyas who has quit Congress and joined BJP today; Tune in here - https://t.co/MdIanzSA9p pic.twitter.com/BiATfqZm6I — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022

Himanshu Vyas Joins BJP

In his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Himanshu Vyas resigned from the party posts as well as from the party's primary membership.

Gujarat | Himanshu Vyas joins BJP, hours after resigning from the Congress party's primary membership. https://t.co/fXu9a8L2GW pic.twitter.com/pSTiez1msR — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

Gujarat elections on December 1

The ECI on Thursday announced the dates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Notably, the term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar announced that Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

As announced by the ECI, the polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, while the election for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.