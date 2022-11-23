Himanta Biswa Sarma Avers 'Rahul Gandhi Looking Like Saddam Hussein'; Congress Hits Back

Escalating his attack on Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma contended that the former Congress president was looking like the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Addressing a poll rally in Gujarat on Tuesday, Sarma took a jibe at the bearded look of Gandhi who has embarked on the 3500 km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra. Moreover, he also chided the Wayanad MP for keeping Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh out of the padayatra route. Reacting to this, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah opined that his former party colleague could stoop to any level for the sake of power.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "Look at Rahul Ji's face today. Your face has slightly changed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. If you want to change your face, make it like Jawaharlal Nehru who was your great-grandfather, or at least like Mahatma Gandhi. Why are you roaming around the country with a face like Saddam Hussein? What are you doing? The elections are happening in Gujarat and you are roaming around in Maharashtra. The elections are going on in Himachal Pradesh, you are walking in Tamil Nadu. Congress doesn't have the courage to face the people."

You (Assam CM)just want a headline & you get that only when you take Rahul Gandhi's name. Himanta Biswa Sarma can say anything. He can go to any level for power. We don't pay attention: Bhupen Kumar Borah, Assam Congress chief on CM HB Sarma's "Rahul Gandhi-Saddam Hussein" remark pic.twitter.com/QhftrC0sDZ — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

Election scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.

He was replaced by Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA who trounced his Congress opponent in Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,17,750 votes. An engineer, he has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 109 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. For this election, AAP has mounted a high-octane campaign in a bid to make inroads. Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 whereas the results shall be declared on December 8.