Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back At Kejriwal; 'North-East Doesn't Need Sympathy & Ridicule'

Days after engaging in a war of words with Arvind Kejriwal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday accused the Delhi Chief Minister of having a habit of 'mocking' other states. He further stated that North-East does not need 'sympathy and ridicule', instead, the region needs respect, resources, and regeneration.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister wrote, "Having been engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who's by now in habit of mocking at other states, I'm of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states." Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, Sarma said, "Can we have five Capitals of India, one in every zone?"

"This will ensure, that governments like Delhi do not have huge wealth at their disposal vis a vis North-East and states from the East. And of course, what we've been doing in health, education, communication with blessings of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji was unheard of in the last 75 years."

He further added, "Finally, after seven decades of denial and negligence, the process of mainstreaming of the North-East started in 2014 by Honourable Prime Minister, and the pace of progress is unrelenting. North-East does not need sympathy and ridicule, we need what's due to us - respect, resources and regeneration."

Kejriwal, Sarma face-off over performance of schools

Amid a fierce faceoff over education and healthcare facilities in Assam and Delhi, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accepted the invitation of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit the medical colleges in the North-Eastern state. Sarma said that once his Delhi counterpart visits Assam, he would do the same and plan a trip to the national capital. The exchange of invitations between the leaders came after Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders claimed that Delhi has better education and healthcare facilities than Assam.

Following the war of the words, Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, "We have a proverb: When someone asks 'when shall I come,' and you say 'come anytime', it means 'don't ever come'... I asked you 'when should I come to see your government school' but you did not reply. Tell me when should I come and I will be there."

Soon after Kejriwal's reaction, Assam CM Sharma said that there can be no comparison between the northeastern state and Delhi as the national capital is more like a “municipal corporation”.

"Delhi is a state merely in name, it is more of a municipal. If Assam had to be compared with other states, it should be compared with Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, or Punjab," he added.

The tussle between the two Chief Ministers started after Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Assam government for closing down government schools when there was a need to open more schools in the country.