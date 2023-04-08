Himanta Biswa Sarma Invokes Bofors In Reaction To Rahul Gandhi's Adani Acronym Jibe

Himanta Biswa Sarma reminded Rahul Gandhi of the Bofors and National Herald scams in a tweet on Saturday after the Congress leader put out a tweet taking a dig at the Assam Chief Minister. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Adani, using it as an acronym, Himanta tweeted, "It was our decency to have never asked you, on where you have concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald scams."

The Assam Chief Minister also raised questions on how the Congress allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice system multiple times.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Recently, Rahul Gandhi tweeted an image in which Adani’s logo was extended with names of multiple leaders who were once with the Congress but later on joined the BJP. "They hide the truth. That's why they distract daily. The question is the same - who gave the Adani group Rs 20,000 crore benami funds," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's response

Himanta on the other hand raised questions on Gandhi family’s alleged corruption and other irregularities when the Congress was in power. "It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams. And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of the Indian justice system multiple times - any way we will meet in the court of law," tweeted Himanta,

It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams.



And how you allowed Ottavio

Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times .

Any way we will meet in the Court of Law https://t.co/a9RGErUN1A — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 8, 2023

He highlighted how Gandhi family allegedly helped Quattrocchi in leaving India to escape arrest. Quattrocchi, said to be a close friend of the Gandhi family, during his time in India as a representative of an Italian company, was named as one of the accused in the Bofors chargesheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1999. The CBI attempted to extradite Quattrocchi to India, but it was unsuccessful in both of its extradition appeals—the first in Malaysia in 2002 and the second in Argentina in 2007. In 1993, Quattrochi fled from India to avoid being detained.