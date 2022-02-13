Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Congress For Prioritizing 'Gandhi Parivar' Over Nation

Assam Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at Congress for prioritizing Rahul Gandhi's family over the nation. CM Sarma said that the members of Congress should stop choosing 'Gandhi Parivar' above those who laid their life for the nation. The Assam chief minister questioned Congress members over their loyalty.

"The Congress has developed an ecosystem and the people part of this ecosystem may tolerate things against India, but they will not tolerate anything against the Gandhis. Today, no one listens to them. People should be loyal to the country and not just a particular family," Sarma said while talking to ANI

The statement was made as a rebuttal to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's request to remove Himanta Biswa Sarma from the post of the chief minister. Rao had urged India's Prime Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda to sack sarma over his comment of demanding proof of Rahul Gandhi's parentage.

"PM Modi Ji is this the 'sanskaar' (etiquettes) or our Hindu ritual to question an MP about the identity of his father. This was done by your BJP Chief Minister. My head hangs in shame and my eyes are in tears after I heard this. This is not a good thing for the country," Chandrashekhar Rao had said while addressing a public rally. "How can the Chief Minister of Assam talk like this? There is a limit to holding on to patience," he added.

Rahul Gandhi had demanded proof of the Indian army's surgical strike post URI attack in 2016 and Indian Airforce's Airstrike post the Pulwama attack in 2019. Addressing Rahul Gandhi's comment, the Assam Chief Minister launched a blistering attack on Wayanad's Lok Sabha member. Sarma said that Rahul Gandhi has "no right to ask from the army" and questioned whether BJP had ever asked him for proof of being "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Sarma on CDS Late Gen. Bipin Rawat

Himanta Biswa Sarma today, in a series of tweets, alleged that Congress had questioned the abilities of Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Late Gen. Bipin Rawat's abilities from the day he was handed over the responsibility of the Army.

"Is it wrong to stand by our great Armed forces? Let's not question their patriotism. Don't seek proof of what they did for the country. India is not just a union of states. 'Bharat' is our Maa, not just a motherland. Questioning the jawans is an insult to our Maa!" he said in another tweet.

India lost its brave son CDS General Bipin Rawat along with 12 other soldiers including the General's wife Madhulika Rawat in a helicopter crash in December 2021.

(With ANI inputs)