Himanta Biswa Sarma Says 'Assam Won't Concede An Inch Of Land'; Backs Status Quo On Border

Weighing in on the border dispute with Mizoram on Tuesday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed that no one can take even an inch of his state's land. Addressing a press conference, he dismissed the notion that this is a political dispute between NEDA allies BJP and Mizo National Front and stressed that the Assam Police has put in all efforts to maintain the status quo. Sarma stated, "I don't why people are bringing in NEDA and other things. This is a boundary dispute between the two states. We are not counting votes at this moment".

Observing that Assam was in agreement with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's vision that there shouldn't be any border dispute as India turns 75, he explained that the present row was over protecting the Inner Line Forest Reserve. He added, "Can reserve forest be utilised for settlement? The moot question that the rest of India should know is that wherever we have a dispute, this dispute is not regarding land, the dispute is regarding the forest. Assam wants to protect the forest. Assam is not doing any settlement in the forest area".

He announced that the Assam government will file a suit in the Supreme Court to ensure that no construction takes place in the reserve forest area. Providing details about the clashes, Sarma revealed, "I called Mizoram CM six times when firing was taking place. He said 'sorry' and invited me for talks in Aizawl". He added that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs.50 lakh to the kin of the 5 deceased police officials while the injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Meanwhile, injured Cachar SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar has been airlifted to Maharashtra for further medical treatment.

In an explosive charge, he alleged that many civilians were involved in the attack on the Assam police personnel. "Many civilians are involved. Where did civilians get the arms from? We will investigate it once the situation gets better as the incident took place within the Assam boundary," the Assam CM noted. On this occasion, he also divulged that 4000 commandos will be deployed along the border with Mizoram.

Rejecting the speculation that an economic blockade will be imposed, the NEDA convenor said, "I have ordered security for people of Mizoram who are in Assam. Assam doesn't believe in an economic blockade. Assam doesn't believe in taking revenge". Making it clear that his state wants to focus on development, he told the media, "We don't have time to involve in quarrels along the border. We want a peaceful and respectful resolution regarding the border demarcation".

LIVE PC From Silchar - Paid my tributes to the 5 martyred Assam Police bravehearts and visited SMCH to enquire about the health status of our injured personnel. Also reviewed the law and order situation in Silchar. https://t.co/qcmatGeNnp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 27, 2021

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

According to the Assam government, the trigger for the present row was Mizoram breaching the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area besides building an armed camp in the same vicinity. It claimed that the Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians with automatic weapons including LMGs which resulted in the death of 5 police officials and left over 50 persons injured. However, Mizoram claimed that its police personnel fired at their Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them.

Subsequently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga who agreed to withdraw their police forces from the site. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Zoramthanga lamented that such a clash took place days after the Northeastern states had a fruitful discussion on resolving the border disputes during a meeting chaired by Shah. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that things are now moving in the right direction.