Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Dig At CM Uddhav Amid Sena Crisis: 'Come To Assam For Vacation'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a dig at his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray amid the ongoing political crisis in the ruling MVA alliance and invited him to Assam for a vacation. Sarma's remark came after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, along with his MLAs, reached Guwahati's Radisson Blu Hotel. Citing the federal structure of the country, CM Sarma stated that he cannot block tourists from coming to Assam. There are many good hotels in the state and anyone can come and stay there, added Assam CM.

"I have been hearing that Maharashtra MLAs are reaching Assam, I don't know about it. But I would like to invite the MLAs from across the country to come to Assam and stay as there are good hotels. How can I stop people from coming to Assam and who am I to cancel their hotel bookings, What kind of federal structure is this? I can't block tourists from coming to Assam". "It is good that people are coming to the hotels in Assam, I am happy. Uddhav Thackeray should also come to Assam for vacation".

#WATCH "...He (Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray) should also come to Assam for vacation," says Assam CM & BJP leader Himanata Biswa Sarma, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/vqtS5F6Jcr — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, CM Himanta said that the state needs more people to visit and stay in their hotels so that they can have more revenue to tackle the floods. This came after a group of Maharashtra MLAs, led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, arrived at Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to the media, the Assam CM said, "Guwahati has many good hotels, Radisson is there, Taj is there, people should come here so that the business increases. If a person lives in a hotel here, we will get GST, revenue, so even if Guwahati becomes the political epicenter of world politics, I'll be happy. I only want my hotels to be booked completely. Its now that we need money. If the State is empty at this point in time how will we be able to tackle floods."

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress and join hands with its former ally- BJP. However, the impasse continues as the Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand.

In a Facebook live address on June 22, CM Thackeray offered to resign provided one Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. On June 22 night, CM Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move to Matoshree and was greeted by hundreds of supporters.

On June 23, Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased strength and released the first group photograph from a hotel in Guwahati. Out of 42 rebels from Maharashtra seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati-- 35 are from Shiv Sena, and 7 Independent MLAs. It is pertinent to note that this has caused massive trouble for Uddhav Thackeray's government as only 13 loyalist MLAs are currently present in Matoshree.

Shinde has now taken full control of the party as he needed the support of just 37 MLAs to bypass the Anti-Defection Law and avoid disqualification. Sources in the Eknath Shinde camp have also revealed that the rebels have enough numbers to be recognised as the main faction of Shiv Sena. With the strong majority, Shinde's Sena can now use the whip (Bharat Gogavale) to force remaining MLAs such as Aaditya Thackeray and others to vote according to their line. In case they don't follow the line, they might face action.

(Image: ANI/Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra)