Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Indirect Dig At Rahul Gandhi; 'I Don’t Want To Blame My Friend'

At the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma explained how important it is for the Indian media to give first priority to the nation and support the cause of India. He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, without naming him. Instead, Sarma referred to him as a 'friend' who is 'walking the streets' these days.

When Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked the Assam CM on his 'friend' who had once said that India 'was never a nation', Sarma gave a brilliant response, and stated, "Arnab, I don’t want to blame my friend because the election is in Gujarat and he is working in Andhra Pradesh. That is his USP of thinking."

He also asserted that one should not criticise the progress of the country, like the Rafale deal, in the name of criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Our country is going through an interesting phase. There are some inside the country who want to see India as a weak country. Even in media, one part of the media advocates the cause of India, nationalism and bharatiyata everywhere. But there is another section of media which believes that covering China is more important than covering the sacrifices of the Indian Army."

'Don't criticise India's growth in the name of criticising Modi'

He added, "Some constantly oppose India's growth as a world power. I don't think somebody has voted media to be the voice of opposition. Part of the media is opposing the country in the name of opposing the PM. Nobody decides if the media has to play the role of opposing. Today the country has banned the PFI. Everybody knows PFI harms and should have been banned earlier. Indian media should be with the country. Don't criticise India's growth story in the name of criticising Modi. Don't question the Rafale deal. In this world, people can't be neutral. For the next 20 years, if we support India, then India could be a superpower. We have to support the cause of India. "

"To be transparent, should Government call everyone and divulge defence secrets? You criticise BJP, fine, don't criticise Bharat. You can not indirectly side with China when there is a Doklam," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted.