Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Oath As 15th Assam CM; 12 Other Cabinet Ministers Sworn-in

Ushering his maiden term as Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, took oath as the state's 15th Chief Minister along with 12 other cabinet ministers. Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered Sarma's oath ceremony at Guwahati's Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda, ex-CM Sarbananda Sonowal, and other Northeastern state CMs like Meghalaya's Conrad Sanga, Tripura's Biplab Deb, Manipur's Biren Singh and Nagaland's Neiphiu Rio. Sarma visited the Doul Gobinda Temple and Kamakhya Temple ahead of the oath ceremony.

Apart from the CM, here are the list of cabinet ministers who took oath:

Parimal Shuklabaidya

Chandramohan Patowary

Sanjay Kishan

Dr Ranuj Pegu

Jogen Mohan

Ajanta Neog

Ashok Singhal

Pijush Hazarika

Ranjeet Dass

Keshab Mahanta

Atul Bora

Urkhao Brahma

On Sunday, Sonowal submitted his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi and proposed Sarma as the next Chief Minister, backed by BJP State president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. Later, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had been elected as the legislative party chief and the next CM of the state at a legislative meeting in Guwahati. On Saturday, both Sonowal and Sarma met BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the leadership issue of the next government. The 51-year-old Jalukbari MLA will continue to be the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Himanta Biswa Sarma's political journey

Making his electoral debut as Congress' Jalukbari candidate in 2001, Himanta Biswa Sarma beat Asom Gana Parishad leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan and has since then been re-elected four times - beating Congress' Romen Chandra Borthakur in 2021. During his term in Congress, he held multiple portfolios in Assam's longest-serving CM - Tarun Gogoi's cabinet. These positions include - Minister of State for Agriculture, Planning & Development, Finance, Health, Education, and Assam Accord Implementation from 2002 to 2014. He was also credited with spearheading Congress' spectacular poll victory in 2011 when it won 79 of 126 seats. Later, Sarma fell out with his mentor Tarun Gogoi after his CM ambitions were dashed by Congress High Command, with Gogoi reportedly backing his son Gaurav as the CM face.

Hurt by being snubbed by Congress, Sarma quit the party and joined the BJP. With Gogoi's health deteriorating, he announced in 2014, that he will not be leading Congress in the state in the 2016 elections. Sarma, who had since then been made BJP's North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor, led the BJP to its first victory in the north-eastern state, ushering in Sarbananda Sonawal's maiden term. In 2021, Himanta once again led the BJP to victory, wooing women voters by promising to waive off small loans and not mentioning any implementation of CAA - which had been the main poll plank of the Congress. BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL got 6 seats, while Congress failed miserably, winning 29 seats while its Mahajot alliance partners won - AIUDF (16), BPF (4) and CPM (1).