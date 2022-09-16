Himanta Biswa Sarma Tears Into Asaduddin Owaisi; Says 'Muslims Aren't His Property'

In conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at 'Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Muslims belong to India and are not the property of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Appearing at Republic Bharat Summit, Sarma asked, "Is Owaisi a spokesperson for Muslims? I am the Chief Minister of Assam and I will speak for everyone."

"Owaisi thinks that he speaks for Muslims. I also speak for them. Let there be a vote on whom Muslims consider their true representative. They don't believe in you because your party doesn't have a pan-India presence," he added.

The Assam Chief Minister said that 'Muslims are not Owaisi's property' and insisted that they 'belong to India'. "It is the responsibility of every Indian to lead another Indian toward the path of progress. Don't mortgage Muslims to Owaisi," he said.

Moreover, he said that his heart goes out to girls who have been in college but are handing four to five kids at the age of 19. "I have to raise it," he said.

Sarma also stated that many Muslim students are studying in Medical colleges in Assam. "Their entry to medical college has gone up really very high on merit."

Sarma opens up on bulldozer crackdown on illegal madrassas

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also opened up on his bulldozer crackdown on illegal madrasas.

"We unearthed a terror module and received input that the ABT is operating from madrasas. Al-Qaeda's headquarters can not be called a madrasa. The public supported us to take them down," Sarma said.

The 53-year-old said that his government sees Muslims as partners. "Our police go and explain to them what is happening in the illegal madrasas and they support us. That is in the nation's interest."