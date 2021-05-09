Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath As 15th Assam Chief Minister, Elected Legislative Chief

Setting end to the conundrum over the next Assam Chief Minister, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday, announced that Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had been elected as the legislative party chief and the next CM of the state. Chairing a legislative meeting in Guwahati, Tomar said that outgoing CM Sarbananda Sonowal and others proposed Dr Sarma as their CM pick. Sarma will take oath tomorrow as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam. The 51-year-old Jalukbari MLA will continue to be the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA)

Himanta elected as Assam CM

"JP Nadda has sent me and Arun Singh to felicitate and conduct this meet to choose the next CM for Assam. Sarbananda Sonowal and other leaders proposed a single name - Himanata Biswa Sarma. I elect Himanata Biswa Sharma as the next CM for Assam," announced Tomar.

Sonowal proposes name

Earlier in the day, Sonowal submitted his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi and proposed Sarma as the next Chief Minister, backed by BJP State president Ranjeet Kumar Das. On Saturday, both Sonowal and Sarma met BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the leadership issue of the next government. The BJP leadership was facing a tough choice over the appointment of the new Chief Minister of Assam – the only state where the party registered a convincing victory in the recently concluded assembly elections.

About Himanta Biswa Sarma

Born on 1 February 1969 to Kailash Nath Sarma and Mrinalini Devi, Himanta Biswa Sarma actively participated in student politics at Guwahati's Cotton College - as general secretary (GS) of the Student's Union. While pursuing a law degree from Government Law College in Guwahati, he joined the All Assam Students Union (AASU) in 1980. He soon rose to become the Guwahati unit's general secretary.

Later in the 1990s, he joined the Congress and worked hard before taking the poll plunge in 2001 - contesting from the Jalukbari constituency. Meanwhile, after completing his law degree and a PhD from Gauhati University, Sarma practised law at Gauhati High Court from 1996 to 2001. In his electoral debut, he beat Asom Gana Parishad leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan and has since then been re-elected four times - beating Congress' Romen Chandra Borthakur in 2021.

During his term in Congress, he held multiple portfolios in Assam's longest-serving CM - Tarun Gogoi's cabinet. These positions include - Minister of State for Agriculture, Planning & Development, Finance, Health, Education, and Assam Accord Implementation from 2002 to 2014. He was also credited with spearheading Congress' spectacular poll victory in 2011 when it won 79 of 126 seats. Later, Sarma fell out with his mentor Tarun Gogoi after his CM ambitions were dashed by Congress High Command, with Gogoi reportedly backing his son Gaurav as the CM face.

Hurt by being snubbed by Congress, Sarma quit the party and joined the BJP. With Gogoi's health deteriorating, he announced in 2014, that he will not be leading Congress in the state in the 2016 elections. Sarma, who had since then been made BJP's North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor, led the BJP to its first victory in the north-eastern state, ushering in Sarbananda Sonawal's maiden term. In 2021, Himanta once again led the BJP to victory, wooing women voters by promising to waive off small loans and not mentioning any implementation of CAA - which had been the main poll plank of the Congress.