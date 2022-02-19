Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Centre To Ban PFI For 'subversive Activities & Radicalisation'

The Assam government has demanded that the Popular Front of India (PFI) be completely banned, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, February 19. The Assam government has requested that the ban should be imposed immediately, but Sarma maintained that the request was not because of PFI's stand on the Hijab issue.

He added that the PFI should be banned because of its direct involvement with subversive activities and radicalisation.

PFI wades into Ahmedabad blast court verdict; terms it 'result of tainted process'

Meanwhile, the Popular Front of India has now cried foul over the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts verdict wherein the court awarded the death penalty to 38 convicts and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment. PFI's chairman OMA Salam stated that the verdict in the case is a "result of a tainted process, questionable investigation and draconian laws".

"Serious questions have been raised against the investigation and the proceedings of the case. Many spent 13 years before being found innocent and acquitted. One of the accused had not even visited Ahmedabad before being arrested and brought to the state," the PFI said in a press release "Even people who were in the Middle East and in prisons while the blasts happened were indicted. Sentencing 38 people to death so casually in such a tainted case certainly is not in the interest of justice," the release added

Ahmedabad blasts case: Death penalty to 38 convicts, life imprisonment for 11

A special court on Friday, February 18, ordered the death penalty to 38 convicts in the Ahmedabad blasts case, while 11 others were awarded life imprisonment, public prosecutor Arvind Patel said. As many as 21 explosions ripped through Ahmedabad on 26 July 2008, within a space of 70 minutes.

The 38 convicts have been convicted under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The kin of those who died in the blasts has been awarded compensation of Rs 1 lakh each, Rs 50,000 to those who sustained serious injuries and Rs 25,000 to those who received minor injuries.