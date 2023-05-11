Himanta Biswa Sarma Watches 'The Kerala Story'; Hails Film That 'will Save The Girl Child'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma watched the much talked about film 'The Kerala Story' with ministers and MLAs. The leaders watched the film at a PVR cinema hall in Guwahati. CM Sarma urged the people of Assam to watch the film with their families, especially with their daughters.

Himanta Sarma said, “I thank producers of Kerala Story for producing such a film which will contribute immensely in saving our girl child from falling into the trap of terrorism, and falling into the trap of conversion which are not morally correct in my view.”

“We can understand a lot in 'The Kerala Story', how we can avoid problems in the future if we truly learn to grow up with our traditions and culture. Around us, a little bit of who our rising girls are making friends with so that the family can keep an eye on. And not only the frequent incidents of terrorism in Assam, I believe everyone should watch this film with their families, especially their daughters, so that we can eradicate love jihad incidents soon,” he stated.

'No point in banning film, won't serve any purpose': Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam CM further stated, “I cannot comment what’s going in Bengal but banning the film will not serve any purpose because this film is not against any community, this film is against terrorism, this film is against militancy and this film is all about a conspiracy and that conspiracy is even against the innocent girls of Muslim community also. So I think whoever has taken the decision to ban the film, they’ve taken the wrong decision because they are under a notion that this film is against the Muslim community.”

The Assam CM also expressed his thanks and gratitude to the producers of 'The Kerala Story', the artists and the young women who came forward to tell the true story without fear. The Chief Minister said that the film is not against any nation but against terrorism. He said those who banned the film had made the wrong decision.

The Chief Minister said that tax will not be charged for this film. The film has been banned in two states, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. And the film has been released tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister had earlier watched 'The Kashmir Files' and praised the film.

The controversy around the Sudipto Sen-directed Hindi film, 'The Kerala Story' started after makers dropped the trailer, which claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist organisation, ISIS.