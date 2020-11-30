Himanta Biswa Sarma's Rally In Suklai Serfang Attracts Massive Crowd Ahead Of BTC Polls

Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a grand rally at Suklai Serfang in Baksa district on Sunday.

The election rally, which was attended by BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia, Assam minister Bhabesh Kalita, Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das, former Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary, and other top leaders drew a massive crowd.

Overwhelmed with the spontaneous response from the public and massive show of support, Sarma thanked the people of Suklai Serfang for the "thunderous assertion of their support to BJP". Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared visuals of the grand rally and reiterated the party's commitment to ensure good governance and progress in the Bodoland region.

আপোনালোকৰ মৰমত অভিভূত হৈছো



Grateful to people of Suklai Serfang in #Baksa. I am forever in awe of the lovely people here, whose vibrance is contagious. #VoteBJP4BTC pic.twitter.com/wOE69948cx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2020

Thank you Suklai Serfang for your thunderous assertion of support for @BJP4Assam for the #BTC elections. Your confidence in us shall not go in vain. Our commitment to ensure good governance & progress in Bodoland is complete.



সকলোকে মৰম যাচিলোঁ ❤️#VoteBJP4BTC pic.twitter.com/GJOGf9Mpn3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2020

The spirited support for @BJP4Assam at Dhansree in Udalguri is heartening. It is also a reassertion of people's unwavering faith in PM Sri @narendramodi. Please do elect our leaders for sustained & qualitative growth in Bodoland@DilipSaikia4Bjp @pallablochandas @BiswajitDaimar5 pic.twitter.com/AFANyceBhC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2020

BJP releases manifesto for BTC polls

The BJP on Friday released its election manifesto for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Assam in December, promising all-round development in BTC, including according to equal importance to Assamese and Bodo languages. The manifesto for the two-phase elections on December 7 and 10 was released in Kokrajhar in presence of the party's state president Ranjit Dass, and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.

Sarma said the saffron party has emphasized 50 issues of the BTC region. "I am confident that the BJP will form the next government in BTC with an absolute majority. The corruption and commission raj in the council will be stopped once the party comes to power," he said.

He said the party has not yet projected anyone for the post of the chief of BTC, and it will be decided after the results. "The party will adhere to the Bodo Regional Territory (BTR) accord. We will also take into consideration if any village along the boundary wants to enter the BTC," the minister said.

Sarma also said that the BJP will extend support to independent candidates in the constituencies where the party has not nominated candidates. The manifesto also talked about a permanent appointment to youths on a merit basis, 10% job reservation for the economically weaker sections, setting up hospitals, developing the tourism sector, boosting pure drinking water facilities, and resolving man-elephant conflicts.

