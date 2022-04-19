Himanta Sarma Avers 'Nearly All Assam Congress Netas Close To Me; Many Want To Join BJP'

A day after Ripun Bora jumped ship from Congress to TMC, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma contended that most leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party are close to him. Incidentally, Bora had claimed in his resignation letter that senior leaders of Assam Congress have a "secret understanding" with the BJP-led government and Sarma. Speaking to the media on Monday night, the Assam CM claimed that many of the aforesaid leaders wanted to join BJP but the latter couldn't accommodate all of them owing to practical constraints.

Himanta Sarma remarked, "It's a fact that almost all Congress leaders of Assam are close to me, that includes Ripun Bora. I've spent a good 22 years of my life in Congress. There are many who want to join BJP and walk with us but you have to create space for them also". He added, "So it's a developing situation; we'll see some people coming to us. Those who cannot join BJP are also going out from Congress as they've seen that there's no future for Congress in the state and country in general". He also claimed some Congress MLAs will continue voting for BJP due to their personal friendship.

It's a fact that 9-10 Congress MLAs have voted for us in the Rajya Sabha. If tomorrow, there's another Rajya Sabha, they will still vote for us. I don't know whether it's friendship or betrayal, but they'll vote for me: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/6SQ2Cmk9Ke — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

BJP stuns Congress in Rajya Sabha polls

The rift in the opposition ranks came to the fore after BJP's re-election in 2021 when Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain of Congress and AIUDF's Phanidhar Talukdar switched allegiance to the saffron party. Recently, Congress faced another setback as BJP won both seats from Assam which went to the polls on March 31. The two seats of the Upper House from Assam fell vacant due to the retirement of Congress' Ripun Bora and Ranee Narah.

With the NDA having a strength of 82 MLAs, the victory of the BJP's first-choice candidate was certain as he required only 43 votes to win. However, Congress and its allies were in a pole position to get its candidate elected for the second seat as they had 44 legislators - two votes more than what's required. While BJP's first-choice candidate Pabitra Margherita bagged 46 votes, the Assam Chief Minister revealed that ally UPPL's working president Rwngwra Narzary received 44 votes.

On the other hand, Narzary's opponent- former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora got only 35 votes whereas one vote was rejected. This implies that a number of legislators cross-voted in favour of the ruling alliance with BJP. While suspended Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das voted for BJP, the party's Karimganj South MLA Siddique Ahmed was suspended for casting his vote in the wrong manner. BJP's victory propelled its tally in Rajya Sabha to 100, the first party to reach this mark since 1988.