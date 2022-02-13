Himanta Sarma Calls Rahul Gandhi 'modern-day Jinnah', Slams Telangana CM For Defense

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday continued his attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comment on the Indian Army. Campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Sarma lambasted Gandhi, calling him a "modern-day Jinnah" for "demanding proof" of India's surgical strike against Pakistan. Sarma had earlier lashed out at the 'mentality' of the grand old party and its high command, and reminded that "karma hits back".

Sarma slammed Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of India's surgical strike against Pakistan. The Assam CM said that the Congress leader, who had earlier faced heat for omitting the North-Eastern states from a tweet, had the “ghost of Jinnah” in his body.

Slamming the leader for his comments, Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi's language is similar to that of Jinnah before 1947”. He added, “In a way, Rahul Gandhi is modern-day Jinnah."

The Assam CM also took to his Twitter handle to continue his attack on the former Congress chief. "Karma hits us back. We will never realise the pain of a soldier, who risks his life to conduct surgical strike on enemy land, when a Congress leader insults his patriotic act by demanding proof of it. Time for someone to introspect," he tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, addressing a BJP rally, Sarma had said, "Look at their mentality today, General Bipin Rawat who was the pride of Uttarakhand and the nation as well, under his leadership, India conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi then asked for proof. Have we ever sought proof of which father's son you are? What right do you have to ask for proof from the armed forces?"

Telangana CM demands actions against Sarma over comments on Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday attacked Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. KCR demanded the removal of Assam CM for questioning the identity of Gandhi’s father.

"A CM of your party questions an MP about the identity of his father. Is it our 'sanskar'," KCR asked. During his address at a public meeting at Raigiri, the Telangana CM demanded the removal of the Assam CM and called for BJP leaders for action. "You sack him. I am demanding... Can a Chief Minister talk like this? There are limits. Are you egoistic? Doing tamasha? You think people will remain silent," said KCR.

'Gandhi family is answerable now': Himanta Sarma

Following this, Sarma came out and questioned the Congress leaders for their inability to accept criticism of Rahul Gandhi. The Assam CM said that his comments were justified as the Wayanad MP had insulted the Army with his comments. He further said that the “mindset that you can't criticize the Gandhi family needs to be changed”.

#WATCH | He (Telangana CM KCR) got agitated by my comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but not by Gandhi's comment on our Army. This mindset that you can't criticize the Gandhi family need to be changed: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/URNm0np47e — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

“You see that everyone should remember one thing that insulting the army and asking them for proof, nothing can be a bigger crime than this. When I said something about Rahul Gandhi, they god mad, but when he said about the army? Why did they not say anything? This mentality of not saying anything to Gandhi has to go out of the nation. The country has to be democratic and anybody should be able to criticize Gandhi,” Sarma said. “India has changed and Gandhi family is also answerable now,” the CM added.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI/ ANI