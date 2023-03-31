Himanta Sarma Challenges Kejriwal To Prove Corruption Charges, Warns Of Defamation Suit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has challenged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to prove any supposed corruption charge against the former and that too in person. Furious over Kejriwal's past remarks, the Assam CM said that Kejriwal alleges corruption on the BJP member while sitting in Delhi and stated that he is considering to filing a defamation case against the Delhi CM. "Is there any FIR against me? I wanted to file a defamation case but Arvind Kejriwal, like a coward, spoke inside Assembly. I challenge him to show a single case against me," Sarma said while speaking to reporters on Friday.

Sarma was infuriated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo for saying that the BJP "puts a gun to corrupt opposition leaders' head" using CBI and ED and the only way out for them remains to join the BJP. Sarma, Suvendu Adhikari and Mukund Roy are some of those opposition leaders, Kejriwal alleged.

Is there any FIR against me? I wanted to file a defamation case but Arvind Kejriwal, like a coward, spoke inside Assembly. I challenge them to show a single case against me. Let Kejriwal come here on 2nd April and speak against me a single word and the next day I am going to file… pic.twitter.com/hInG3BIBZg — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

"Let Kejriwal come here on 2 April and speak against me a single word and the next day I am going to file a defamation case. The same thing I had done against Manish Sisodia. You should not say things against somebody in Delhi Assembly where they are not there to defend themselves," Sarma, the former Congress member, further said.

Kejriwal targets BJP for corruption

Kejriwal is going all out against the BJP for its alleged corrupt activities and misuse of central agencies. Earlier on Wednesday, he said in the Delhi assembly that all the corrupt people are in "one party" and that the country will become corruption-free when the BJP's rule ends. He is also targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the arrest of Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, who was taken into custody on March 26 for his alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy scam. Apart from central agencies, Kejriwal is after PM Modi for his educational qualifications saying that the latter should have been more educated.