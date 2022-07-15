Himanta Sarma, Pema Khandu Sign Namsai Declaration To Resolve Assam-Arunachal Border Issue

In a huge development, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai and announced the signing of the Namsai Declaration to resolve the border dispute between the two northeastern states.

Speaking to reporters after the historic meeting, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In our meeting held on January 24 in Guwahati, we decided that our dispute of 123 villages won't be expanded. Whatever the resolution may be, will be confined to these villages. On April 20, we decided that both states will notify their regional committees... It's been decided today that a report on the same is to be submitted by September 15. All districts have been informed to maintain unity, law and order. No committee will go to these districts alone; committees of both states will go together."

Assam-Arunachal Pardesh sign Namsai Declaration to resolve the border dispute

Adding further CM Biswa Sarma said, "The (border) dispute between Arunachal Pradesh & Assam has been reduced or restricted now. Only 86 villages have the dispute now; not 123 villages... this is historic." He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding them to achieve this landmark move in resolving the long pending border dispute.

"This Namsai declaration will be sent to the government of India for further action. In case a concrete resolution comes from any village before September 15, we will send that too. An interim MoU can be signed, to hold talks in case some dispute remains," he said.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu called the meeting "historic" and said that this is the third meeting between the Chief Ministers of the two states. Adding further, he said that the border issue between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is seven decades long, but PM Modi has a vision for it and that the governments are also working on it.