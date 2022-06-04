Himanta Sarma Refutes AAP's Allegations, Says 'Wife Helped Assam With PPE Kits Amid COVID'

The first target of the Aam Aadmi Party's massive expose of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Sarma refuted all the claims made by Manish Sisodia with regards to the contract of COVID Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits given to his wife and his son's business partners at a 'higher rate'.

Himanta Biswa Sarma refutes allegations made by AAP

Recollecting the time when the entire country was fighting the pandemic in 2020, the then Assam Health Minister said, "Assam hardly had any PPE Kits. My wife took the courage of coming forward and donating around 1500 free of cost to the govt to save lives. She didn’t take a single penny."

The BJP Minister had also embedded in his tweet a snip of the Appreciation Letter issued by the Office of the Mission Director, National Health Mission, Assam, for JCP Industries, the company owned by his wife. In the said letter, the NHM had expressed its gratitude to the 'esteemed organisation for helping the government fight the pandemic'. Underlining how the kits were used by the health workers, and patients alike, the government body had appreciated the organization for 'coming forward and making the donation'.

'See you soon in Guwahati'

In the tweets that followed, Sarma reminded Sisodia of how he acted at the time of crisis and avoided multiple calls for the help of Assamese stuck in Delhi. "I can never forget one instance when I had to wait 7 days just to get an Assamese covid victim’s body from Delhi’s mortuary," the BJP leader alleged in a tweet, going on to suggest his AAP counterpart stopped 'sermonising'. "I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation," he said.

She didn't take a single penny.

The ruling party in Delhi, AAP, has been fuming on the BJP government at the Centre over the arrest of the national capital's Health Minister, Satyendar Jain, as a part of a money laundering case, on May 30. In the custody of the Enforcement Directorate until June 9, Jain has been accused of involvement in Hawala transactions, totalling Rs. 16.39 crore from 56 paper companies of three hawala entry operators located in Kolkata.

Furthermore, he has been accused of investing in over 200 bighas of agricultural land- primarily in Karala, Auchandi, Nizampur, Budham, and north & north-west areas of Delhi, with the hawala money.