Himanta Sarma Says He Is A 'supporter Of CAA', Adds 'have To Strike A Right Balance'

Presenting his 'clear thought process' on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that 'I am a supporter of CAA'. However, he further added that Government needs to address 'identity issues faced by the Assamese people'. Claiming contrary views on secularism, CM Sarma asserted that the definition of 'secular' needs to be 'challenged'.

CM Sarma was speaking at a function where RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat launched a book on CAA and NRC in Guwahati.

“Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah"…

We have a historical duty towards the persecuted people.



The Chief Minister further claimed that not challenging this definition make citizens 'minority by the intellectual thought process'. 'You’ll be pushed into the corner and these threats are real.' he further added.

In his political attack, CM Sarma alleged 'left librals' of spreading misinformation on CAA along 'along linguistic & communal lines'.

"Much misinformation was spread by left liberals during #CAA protests to drive a wedge in society along linguistic & communal lines. The same group was active during the recently-concluded Assembly polls in Assam. But, we have seen through their game and realised why we need CAA," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, during multiple events, CM Sarma has stressed upon the need for CAA while adding the 'civilization conflict' topic. During his speech in February, CM Sarma had slammed the opponents of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) for separating Assamese nationalism from Hindu or Indian nationalism.

RSS chief: 'Debate on CAA-NRC over'

The event was also marked with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's address who said that CAA and NRC are not against any Indians, those seeking Indian citizenship must abide its rules and must fell for India. Bhagwat launched a book named 'Citizenship debate over NRC & CAA: Assam and the politics of history' by Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Talking about Muslims' population rise in India, he added, "There was a pre-planned way to increase Muslims' population in 1930. They wanted to maintain their dominance and this thing is helping them even today. They think, due to this, things will happen their way". Assam is set to pass a Population control Bill in the monsoon session, implementing a two-child policy in the state."

