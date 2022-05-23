'Himanta Sarma Should Accept His Disbelief In Constitution': Congress On 'madrasa' Row

Congress on Monday joined the bandwagon to lambast Himanta Biswa Sarma over the latter's "Madrasa word should cease to exist" remark as the Assam CM continues to face backlash over his statement advocating the abolishment of madrasas.

Lashing out at the Assam CM over his controversial remarks, Congress leader Udit Raj stated that CM Sarma should accept that he does not believe in the constitution and thinks minorities should be denied basic rights. Terming his remarks 'sad,' the Congress leader furthered his tirade against the BJP and the RSS and stated that the Assam CM should read the constitution as this is the ideology of the BJP and the RSS.

"Minority's interests are protected by the fundamental rights and denying the fundamental rights means denying the constitution. Such is the intention of the BJP and RSS. When the constitution was at the making stage and completed, they opposed it at that time too saying that the constitution is a cut piece of different countries. They had also slammed Dr BR Ambedkar which proves that they don't believe in the constitution but in complete autocracy and dictatorship in the country", he further added.

The Congress leader also demanded action to be taken against the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Notably, the Congress' response came in line with the stern reactions from the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the National Conference (NC). While the NC had accused BJP of politicising religion in the country, AIMIM slammed CM Sarma stating that he has no knowledge about the matter.

Assam CM's controversial remarks on madrasas

Earlier on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at an event in Delhi was seen opposing madrasa education for young children as he said that entry to any religious institution should be at an age where individuals can make their own decisions.

The chief minister also said that children would not be willing to go to a madrasa if they are told that they won't be able to become a doctor or engineer after studying there further claiming that admitting children to such religious schools is a violation of human rights.

"Madrassa, the word itself, should cease to exist. Till this madrassa will be in mind, children can never become a doctor or an engineer. If you ask a child while admitting him to a madrassa...no children would agree. Children are admitted to madrassa by violating their human rights," Sarma said.

Image: ANI