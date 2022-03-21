Himanta Sarma Sure Of BJP Winning 2 RS Seats From Assam; 'Many Congress MLAs To Jump Ship'

In an alarming sign for Congress, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarthreema exuded confidence in BJP winning both Rajya Sabha seats going to the polls on March 31. Two seats of the Upper House from Assam are falling vacant due to the retirement of Congress' Ripun Bora and Ranee Narah. With the NDA having a strength of 82 MLAs, BJP is all set to ensure the victory of its first-choice candidate who requires 43 votes to win.

On the other hand, Congress and its allies were in pole position to get its candidate elected for the second seat as they have 44 legislators - two votes more than what's required. However, Sarma told the media on Sunday that the scenario will change as many Congress MLAs are likely to join the saffron party. This assumes significance amid reports that suspended Congress legislators Sashikanta Das and Sherman Ali Ahmed might not vote for the candidate of the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

Moreover, three opposition MLAs - Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain of Congress and AIUDF's Phanidhar Talukdar have joined BJP after the 2021 Assembly polls. While the victory of BJP spokesperson Pabitra Margherita is almost certain, the second seat will witness a face-off between UPPL working president Rwngwra Narzary and former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora. Narzary is the chairman of the Kajalgaon municipal board besides having served as the president of the All Bodo Students Union in the past.

Raha, Nagaon | Congress does not know that many of their MLAs are going to join BJP. We've nominated Pabitra Gogoi Margherita from our party for first seat & will support the candidate of UPPL for second seat. BJP will manage to get both the seats: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/FmRPMX24Ti — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

NDA retains Assam

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats against the 26 seats won by Congress. While BJP contested 92 seats, it allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal respectively. On the other hand, Congress has formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP.

However, the opposition tie-up proved to be no match for NDA as the latter managed to retain power in the state in 2021. As a part of the ruling alliance, BJP, AGP and UPPL won 60, 9 and 6 seats respectively. As far as Mahajot is concerned, Congress secured 29 seats followed by AIUDF, BPF and CPI(M), whose candidates won in 16, 4 and 1 constituencies respectively.

Most of the prominent candidates including Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP president Atul Bora won their seats with a convincing margin. But Ripun Bora suffered a shock defeat in Gohpur.