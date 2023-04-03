Himanta Sarma Takes Jibe At Arvind Kejriwal Over '12 Lakh Jobs' Remark; 'How Can He...'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a dig at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's remark claiming that his government provided jobs to 12 lakh people in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Assam CM said, "You misled the people of Assam by saying that you gave jobs to 12 lakh people in seven years in Delhi. The sanctioned post in Delhi is only 1.5 lakh, so how you gave jobs to 12 lakh people?"

"I spoke to officials in Delhi. They told me that there are 1.50 lakh government-sanctioned posts under the Delhi government. I will write to Kejriwal tomorrow to provide the break-up of the jobs, and I will also share the details of employment provided by our government," Sarma said.

Earlier on Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal who was addressing a rally in Guwahati accused the ruling BJP government of doing nothing in the state. He also claimed that the AAP government in Delhi gave 12 lakh jobs in seven years and 28,000 jobs in Punjab in one year.

Kejriwal is a coward: Himanta Sarma

CM Sarma slammed the AAP chief by calling him a "coward" whose "heroism" is confined within the assembly. "He had made charges of corruption against me in the Delhi Assembly, but I cannot act on it as he is protected by regulations. I had challenged him to repeat the same allegations outside the House and then I will see him in court," he said.

"But, he didn’t dare to say anything here. He spoke a lot of ‘anab-shanab’ (rubbish), but nothing on charges against me," the CM added.

Comparing Assam to Delhi, Himanta Sarma said, “Our situation is better than the people of Delhi. He has invited me to Delhi but I would like to say that I will go to the place where I want to go in Delhi and not the place he suggested. I will write a letter to him and if he has the guts then he should reply to it.”

(With inputs from agencies)