Himanta Sarma Warns Congress 'law Will Act' As Youth Leader, Allegedly Harassed, Expelled

After Congress expelled its Assam Youth party president Angkita Dutta for six years for anti-party activities after her sexual harassment allegations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the party does not solve the issue then the law must resolve it.

Dutta was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress for six years days after she accused Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V of causing mental agony to her after she levelled harassment charges against former IYC chief Keshav Kumar.

Reacting to the development, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "When this issue came before us, we told Congress that it is their internal matter and they should resolve it. When it is the question of a daughter's honour, taking action is the right thing to do - whoever they may be. But I came to know that Congress has expelled her. They didn't resolve the issue. If the party doesn't do it, the law will have to resolve it."

'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon is a hollow slogan': BJP slams Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya said that Congress' model of women empowerment and its slogan of "ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon" (I am a woman and I can fight) is hollow.

"This is Congress's model of women empowerment! Sack the woman who alleged harassment instead of providing a platform to hear her grievances. The manner in which Angkita Dutta has been removed from the Congress is uninspiring for women," he said, adding "Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon is a hollow slogan."

In an order, Tariq Anwar, member-secretary of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Congress, said, "Congress president has expelled Dr Angkita Dutta, president, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, from the primary membership of the party, for six years for her anti-party activities with immediate effect."

Dutta had tweeted, "When previous IYC president Keshav Kumar had sexually harassed and because of #MeToo came out. He was compelled to remove. Now despite being mentally harassed and discriminated by B V Srinivas for 6 months. I have been told to keep mum and no enquiry is initiated."

"Honestly I am aware this could lead to an end of my political career. If this is the price I have to pay, so be it. About me meeting some BJP leader, one is welcome to check CCTV footage of home and office where you will probably see me reading trolls my colleagues are spreading," she tweeted on Friday.