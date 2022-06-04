Himanta Sarma's Wife Responds To AAP Allegations Over PPE Kits; Calls It 'unfounded'

Named in the 'massive expose' of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, issued a statement on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Riniki called the accusation made with regards to the supply of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits by her company JCB Equipments to the National Health Mission as 'unfounded'.

"In the first week of the pandemic, not a single PPE kit was available in Assam. Taking cognizance of the same, I reached out to a business acquaintance and delivered around 1500 PPE kits to the NHM (National Health Mission) with a lot of effort. Later on, I wrote to the NHM to treat the same as a part of my CSR," she said, enclosing a snip of the Appreciation Letter issued by the Office of the Mission Director, National Health Mission, Assam, to JCP Industries.

In the said letter, the NHM had expressed its gratitude to the 'esteemed organisation for helping the government fight the pandemic'. Underlining how the kits were used by the health workers, and patients alike, the government body had appreciated the organization for 'coming forward and making the donation'.

AAP targets BJP's Sisodia

Earlier in the day, addressing a press briefing, AAP's Maish Sisdodia had claimed that Sarma, who was the Health Minister of Assam in 2020, awarded government contracts to procure PPE kits to companies under the ownership of his wife, and son's business partners.

"It was an emergency, every state in India was entering into contracts...That was not an issue. The issue is - who exactly was awarded the contracts and at what rate? He gave the contract to his wife's company, JCB industries, which was in no way indulgent in making PPE kits. He did not stop there, and awarded contracts to his son's partners, and business partners' companies- GRD pharmaceutical, and Maritime Healthcare," Manish Sisodia stated.

"The government used to procure PPE kits at Rs 600, but after the contract was given to the companies related to his, the same kits were procured at Rs 990," Sisodia added.

Delhi's Health Minister arrested

The ruling party in Delhi, AAP, has been fuming at the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of the national capital's Health Minister, Satyendar Jain, as a part of a money laundering case, on May 30. In the custody of the Enforcement Directorate until June 9, Jain has been accused of involvement in Hawala transactions, totalling Rs. 16.39 crore from 56 paper companies of three hawala entry operators located in Kolkata.

Furthermore, he has been accused of investing in over 200 bighas of agricultural land - primarily in Karala, Auchandi, Nizampur, Budham, and north & north-west areas of Delhi, with the hawala money.