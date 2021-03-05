Himanta welcomes Priyanka's 'tourism' In Assam; Says 'expecting Over 100 Seats In Polls'

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a sarcastic dig at Congress leader Priyanka over her recent visit to the state, inviting all members of the grand old party to come for political 'tourism' in COVID-free Assam. "There is no COVID in Assam, that's why they are doing their tourism in the state be it Priyanka Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi, all of their family from Italy and India I give an invitation to all to come to visit Assam," he said.

"She (Priyanka) went there and had tea which they made on gas. Where did this gas come from? Modiji gave it. Priyanka Gandhi went to their homes, in 70 years there were no roads she could go there because we have developed roads. Assam has taken good care of Priyanka and I am happy to see it," Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

Speaking about the changes in the income of the Assam tea workers, he revealed, "The minimum wage in Congress time it was Rs 96 and today it is Rs 217, it has increased by 150% under Modi government, it will continue to rise," he stated. Additionally, he also promised that the BJP government would work on making Assam free from floods in the next five years.

Opining on whether there would be a change in the CM face he said, "Party high-command can be asked on this. We are expecting over 100 seats."

Priyanka attacks BJP over CAA & NRC

In Assam, sporting a traditional 'gamocha,' Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress unleashed an attack on the BJP over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC in the state, claiming that the people of Assam had been 'cheated' by the saffron party. While speaking to the tea garden workers, she alleged that the BJP government does not care for the poor, and saying that it had brought the Farm Laws for the benefit of a few powerful and rich industrialists.

असम की बहुरंगी संस्कृति ही असम की शक्ति है। असम यात्रा के दौरान लोगों से मिलकर महसूस किया कि लोग इस बहुरंगी संस्कृति को बचाने के लिए वे पूरी प्रतिबद्धता से तैयार हैं।



अपनी संस्कृति और विरासत बचाने के लिए असम के लोगों की लड़ाई में कांग्रेस पार्टी उनके साथ है।



জয় আই অসম pic.twitter.com/Jqgzxof61a — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 1, 2021

The 126-seat assembly in Assam will go to polls in three phases from March 27-April 6 with the counting of votes on May 2.

