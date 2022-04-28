'Hindi Connects People': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Shares His Take Amid Language Row

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday, reacting to the ongoing language controversy, said that Hindi helped other languages to flourish. This comes following the exchange of tweets between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and South actor Kichcha Sudeep over the language row.

The Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Hindi never dominated any language. "Hindi never dominates on regional languages or any language. Hindi is a language that connects people," Naqvi said. Naqvi slammed those who are speaking against Hindi and said that they never understood Hindi or "Hindustan".

"Those who are distancing themselves from Hindi, I think, they never understood Hindi nor they understood Hindustan. Hindustan and Hindi are made for each other, there is no confusion in it," Naqvi told ANI.

Naqvi also expressed the importance of the other languages and further added, "The regional languages and other languages are like a bouquet of flowers. Every language is respected." He further added, "Hindi never dominated any language, in fact, it helped them to flourish."

HD Kumaraswamy lashes out at Ajay Devgn over language row

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the former Karnataka Chief Minister without taking any names said 'these people are trying to pressurize' to introduce the Hindi language while India is a secular country and there is no need to impose one language.

"Our country is different where several languages, religions, and people live together. Why are such people bringing this issue again and again?", he asked. Adding more to it, he also said that the people in the country are willing to learn different languages from other states and countries, however, there is no need to impose any language. "People will learn languages on their own. Doing such things will unnecessarily disturb the communal harmony and further hamper the peace in the country", he added.

Earlier in the day, he also took to Twitter, the former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy lashed out at Devgn for displaying a "ludicrous behaviour" through his remarks. In a series of tweets, he asserted that Sudeep was not wrong in his statements, instead, Ajay Devgn was not only hyper in nature but also showed his ludicrous behaviour through his tweet.

Actor @KicchaSudeep saying that Hindi is not a National Language is correct. There is nothing to find fault in his statement. Actor @ajaydevgn is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour. 1/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 28, 2022

Language row

The debate over the Hindi language erupted after south star Kichcha Sudeep while speaking at a film launch event last week, claimed that Hindi is no longer India's national language and thus Bollywood should consider dubbing their movies in other languages as well.

However, the remarks did not go well with the Bollywood actor, who took to Twitter and questioned why Kannada films are being dubbed in Hindi if it is not the national language. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

In an immediate response to Devgn's tweet, Sudeep clarified his statements and said that his comments were delivered in a different context. Later, the Bollywood actor, putting the argument to rest, stated that it was a misunderstanding due to an inaccurate translation of views.