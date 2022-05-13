'Hindi Speakers Sell Pani Puri': Tamil Nadu Minister Stirs Massive Row Amid Language War

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy stoked a massive controversy while making a case against Hindi being made a compulsory language on Thursday. Addressing a convocation ceremony at Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, Ponmudy said that the state government was determined to implement a two-language system. Elaborating on the same, the Education Minister of the state said that the two languages were English- an international language and Tamil- a local language.

Making a shocking analogy, he said, "A lot of people say that if you speak Hindi, you'll get jobs. Have you got jobs? go see in Coimbatore, or anywhere, only those selling Pani puri, all those people are the ones speaking in Hindi..."

Cat-door, mouse-door analogy

'What is the need for another language?', Ponmudy further asked, and presented another anology. The Tamil Nadu Education Minister said, "A person gets made two doors, one big door, and another one small. When asked, he says that the big door is for the cat, and the small one is for the rat... But the question is- When the door is already made for the cat, through which even the mouse can go, why another..."

The series of analogies were made by the Minister, a day after the Chief Minister, MK Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice NV Ramana. In the letter, CM Stalin sought that Tamil be made the official language of the Madras High Court. He cited the cases of the high courts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh - where Hindi has been authorised as the official language in addition to English.

"One, therefore, wonders, what is the impediment to making the official language of other states the official language of the High Court, in addition to English," the Tamil Nadu CM wrote. Not just in Tamil Nadu, a wave of debates and discussions over language has emerged in the past few days. The recent one was involving Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep.