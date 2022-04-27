'Hindi Will Never Be Our National Language': Siddaramaiah Reacts To Ajay Devgn's Tweet

Asking every Indian to respect the linguistic diversity of India, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that Hindi will never be the national language. His reaction came in response to actor Ajay Devgn's spat with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeepa wherein the former asserted, "Hindi was, is and always always be our national language".

In response to the tweet, Siddaramaiah wrote, "Hindi was never & will never be our National Language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect the linguistic diversity of our Country," Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!!"

Ajay Devgn, Sudeepa engage in 'brotherly' argument over Hindi as national language

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor-filmmaker Kiccha Sudeepa engaged in a "brotherly argument" on the microblogging platform over the much-debated topic of the national language.

However, Sudeepa clarified that the context in which he made the comment was different from the way it was perceived. He said that it was not his intent to provoke, hurt or start a debate.

During an event in Bengaluru to celebrate the nationwide success of KGF: Chapter 2 three days ago, Sudeepa stated that Hindi is no more a national language.

"You (compere) said the Kannada film (KGF-2) had pan-India effect. Let there be a correction -- Hindi is no more a national language. Hindi (film industry) should say that they are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling and dubbing their movies in Tamil and Telugu, yet it is not happening (business)," Sudeep had said.

However, the statement didn't go well with Ajay Devgn. He tweeted in Hindi, which translated to, "@KicchaSudeep, my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies, made in your mother tongue, by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

The Kannada actor replied to Devgn that he did understand the Hindi tweet. "That's only coz we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in Kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir?" Sudeep said.

Sudeep further said: "I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest, as I said the line in a totally different context. Much love and wishes to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon (sic)."

To this, Devgn replied, "Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I've always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation".